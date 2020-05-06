Brothers rewarded for “happy and helpful” attitude during coronavirus pandemic

Bucklesham Grange Care Home has donated a hamper to Brunswick Road Post Office to thank its owners for working during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: BUCKLESHAM GRANGE CARE HOME BUCKLESHAM GRANGE CARE HOME

Two brothers who run an Ipswich Post Office have been awarded a hamper for their “happy and helpful” attitude towards their community.

Babsy and Sunny Singh, who run the Brunswick Road Post Office with their family, were nominated by Bucklesham Grange Care Home for their role in helping the local community during the coronavirus crisis.

The hamper came complete with wine and snacks, in addition to a £30 Just Eat voucher and an Uno card game.

The delivery comes as part of the home’s new hamper initiative, which aims to recognise one key worker a week who continues to work and help others despite the ongoing pandemic.

After receiving the hamper, the brothers said: “We are very happy to support our local neighbourhood and we are delighted to have been nominated by our community.

“Our children will be very happy that we can play games with them and have a takeaway.

“Thank you for the hamper and thank you to Bucklesham Grange for all the great work they are doing for the residents there.”

The Post Office and convenience shop has remained open throughout the lockdown, offering postal and banking services to residents in the Northgate area of Ipswich seven days a week.

The hamper is not the first time the brother’s efforts have been recognised, with a thank you sign complete with a rainbow stuck to the shopfront by a member of the local community last week.

Kirsty Thomas, lifestyle leader at the care home and a local resident, said she nominated the brothers for the hamper because of their happy and helpful attitude.

Ms Thomas added: “I nominated the Singh brothers because they are always happy, always open, always helpful and have been seen supporting the older members of the community when they are in need.

“There are so many keyworkers in the community that work day and night, selflessly helping others, and while we are also included in this group, we wanted to recognise those around us.

“Self-isolation is mentally really tough on everyone, and we just wanted to make someone’s day a bit easier, one person at a time. We really would like the community to help nominate those key workers as there are so many of them, that are doing an amazing job.”

The home is now accepting nominations for its next hamper, with those who wish to nominate a key worker in the town able to do so by emailing customer relationship manager David Martins here.