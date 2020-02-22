Lane reopens after vehicle fire on eastbound A14 near Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 14:34 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 22 February 2020
One lane of the eastbound A14 was closed near Ipswich due to a vehicle fire on Saturday afternoon.
Motorists were advised to drive carefully on the approach to the area between junction 58 for Bucklesham and junction 59 for Trimley.
Firefighters from Ipswich East and Felixstowe stations were called to the scene just after 12.25pm.
The inside lane of the eastbound carriageway was blocked while firefighters dealt with the incident, which was under control by 12.40am, allowing for the lane to reopen.