New proposals for 30 homes outside Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 08:00 30 November 2019

The homes could be built off Levington Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Proposals have been submitted for new homes to built in a village close to Ipswich.

Up to 33 homes could be built on farmland in Bucklesham if new plans from developers, Manor Oak Homes, are given the go-ahead.

The site is planned for the south east of the village close to Levington Lane and would adjoin a recent development of eight affordable homes.

The site will host a mixture of houses including flats, semi-detached and terraced properties; ranging from one bedroom to four bedroom homes.

One in three of the homes proposed for the site would be affordable housing; these would be split between affordable rent, shared ownership and discounted home ownership properties.

The access statement for the project, prepared by Mosaic Urban Design, states that a small area of informal open space will also be provided on the site.

There are also plans for money to be contributed towards improving the play facilities at Bucklesham's recreation ground.

"The design of the masterplan has focussed on creating a development which clearly responds to local character," read the access statement.

"The proposed new development at the Land to the South East of Levington Lane, Bucklesham presents the opportunity to provide a high quality development of much needed homes.

"This will create an attractive and longlasting place to live for years to come."

The proposed land had previously been allocated for housing by the-then Suffolk Coastal District Council as part of their local plan.

The developers also held a public exhibition in the village hall in October for members of the public to look through the proposals.

A planning statement submitted by Armstrong Rigg planning on behalf of Manor Oak stated that around 25 villagers local people attended the exhibition.

Some residents raised concerns about a loss of view over the fields surrounding the village.

There were also concerns about the impact of the site on local highways.

Despite this Manor Oak homes said that it had received positive feedback on the plans from local people.

East Suffolk Council will make a final decision on the plans in due course.

