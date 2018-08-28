£5.99 rooms at Ipswich hotel in Christmas sale

The new easyHotel in Ipswich is set to open in the third week of January. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A budget hotel opening in the new year is set to launch a Christmas flash-sale with rooms in Ipswich from just £5.99.

The new easyHotel is set to open for business in mid-January at the former Groove nightclub in Ipswich town centre.

From midnight on Friday, December 21 to midnight on Christmas Eve, the ”super-budget” hotel chain will launch its Christmas cracker sale with rooms from Thursday, January 3 to Sunday, March 31 2019 for as little as £5.99 per night.

Work on the Grade II listed building is still underway, providing 100 rooms at the hotel in Northgate street.

Previously a stationers shop, a toy shop and a car showroom, the builiding was later home to a number of popular late-night venues including Chicago Rock Cafe, Shout and Mojo.

£4million is being invested by easyHotel to launch the new venture, with a coffee outlet being introduced on the ground floor of the property.

The reduced rate on offer in the three-day sale gives guests the opportunity to plan a weekend getaway early in the year – from Ipswich to London, Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield, Newcastle, Leeds and Glasgow.

Outside of the sale rooms will still be at a low price of £9.99.

Guy Parsons, chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted to be investing in the vibrant cultural centre of Ipswich which is a gateway to the UK’s highly popular east coast.”

Although the official opening date of the Ipswich hotel has not yet been announced, rooms are available to book on their website from Friday, January 18 onwards.