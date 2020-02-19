Nostalgia: Bugsy Malone, swimming, football and old fashioned fun feature in this week's Throwback Thursday from 1997
PUBLISHED: 14:30 20 February 2020
RICHARD SNASDELL
There was plenty going on around Ipswich back in February 1997 - with arts, sports and plain good old fashioned fun for all.
Our Throwback Thursday feature today shows families and friends invited to Stoke High School as students put on their finest suits and hats to play gangsters in Bugsy Malone.
At Landseer Park there was a cross country race with runners turning out in force to take on the challenge, while Suffolk schools went head to head near Portman Road stadium in a football tournament.
It was half-term, too, and there was a funfair with rides and stalls on the Cornhill and fun swimming sessions at Crown Pools.
No snow in evidence - but torrential rain caused some flooding on the roads.
Were you in the Bugsy Malone show, or taking part in swimming or cross country? Do you recognise anyone in our gallery? To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk