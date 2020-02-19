E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: Bugsy Malone, swimming, football and old fashioned fun feature in this week's Throwback Thursday from 1997

PUBLISHED: 14:30 20 February 2020

Students from Stoke High put on a performance of Bugsy Malone for friends and family Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

RICHARD SNASDELL

There was plenty going on around Ipswich back in February 1997 - with arts, sports and plain good old fashioned fun for all.

Families packed out the seats to watch their children perform in Bugsy Malone Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLFamilies packed out the seats to watch their children perform in Bugsy Malone Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Our Throwback Thursday feature today shows families and friends invited to Stoke High School as students put on their finest suits and hats to play gangsters in Bugsy Malone.

Runners set off around Landseer Park as they raced in a cross country event around the park Picture: ARCHANTRunners set off around Landseer Park as they raced in a cross country event around the park Picture: ARCHANT

At Landseer Park there was a cross country race with runners turning out in force to take on the challenge, while Suffolk schools went head to head near Portman Road stadium in a football tournament.

Ipswich saw heavy rain as roads around the area flooded from the weather Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLIpswich saw heavy rain as roads around the area flooded from the weather Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

It was half-term, too, and there was a funfair with rides and stalls on the Cornhill and fun swimming sessions at Crown Pools.

Children had fun on the rides set up for the Cornhill fair Picture: ARCHANTChildren had fun on the rides set up for the Cornhill fair Picture: ARCHANT

No snow in evidence - but torrential rain caused some flooding on the roads.

Suffolk schools went head to head playing football near Portman Road Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKSuffolk schools went head to head playing football near Portman Road Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Were you in the Bugsy Malone show, or taking part in swimming or cross country? Do you recognise anyone in our gallery? To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Crown Pools was busy with families spending time enjoying the swimming pools Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLCrown Pools was busy with families spending time enjoying the swimming pools Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

