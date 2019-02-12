Wagging tails all round at Woofers Winter Walk

Abigail Dillon with her dog Elsie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Dogs of all colours, shapes and sizes teamed up for a bumper winter walk this morning in the beautiful grounds of Suffolk’s Helmingham Hall.

Many animal lovers were disappointed last year when the county’s biggest annual canine celebration, Suffolk Dog Day, was cancelled due to the sizzling weather.

So it was wagging tails all round when organisers announced they would be hosting their very first ‘sister’ meet up – where dogs and their owners could enjoy a three-mile stroll in slightly cooler conditions.

Hundreds of people showed up with wellies in tow for the bumper winter walk on Sunday, March 3, set in one of Suffolk’s most picturesque locations.

The festivities continued at the Woofers Winter Walk village, and included a doggy ‘selfie’ competition – all in aid of Suffolk Community Foundation.

