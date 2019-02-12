Rain

Wagging tails all round at Woofers Winter Walk

PUBLISHED: 17:29 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 03 March 2019

Abigail Dillon with her dog Elsie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Abigail Dillon with her dog Elsie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Dogs of all colours, shapes and sizes teamed up for a bumper winter walk this morning in the beautiful grounds of Suffolk’s Helmingham Hall.

Twins Fraser and Olivia Steward with their dog Bella Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTwins Fraser and Olivia Steward with their dog Bella Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Many animal lovers were disappointed last year when the county’s biggest annual canine celebration, Suffolk Dog Day, was cancelled due to the sizzling weather.

So it was wagging tails all round when organisers announced they would be hosting their very first ‘sister’ meet up – where dogs and their owners could enjoy a three-mile stroll in slightly cooler conditions.

Despite the rain, dog owners and their four legged friends turned out for the Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDespite the rain, dog owners and their four legged friends turned out for the Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people showed up with wellies in tow for the bumper winter walk on Sunday, March 3, set in one of Suffolk’s most picturesque locations.

The festivities continued at the Woofers Winter Walk village, and included a doggy ‘selfie’ competition – all in aid of Suffolk Community Foundation.

Devam Henry with her dog Minnie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDevam Henry with her dog Minnie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dog were wrapped up for the bad weather Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDog were wrapped up for the bad weather Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Paul and Jules Winter with their cockapoo, Wilson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPaul and Jules Winter with their cockapoo, Wilson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Toni, Fern, Ross and Lois Keough with their dog Pepper Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNToni, Fern, Ross and Lois Keough with their dog Pepper Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Elaine and Alan King enjoying the walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNElaine and Alan King enjoying the walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kete Miller and Irisi Ruffell with Pepper Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKete Miller and Irisi Ruffell with Pepper Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Julie Sadler and Kitty-Boo Capey with Ernie on the Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJulie Sadler and Kitty-Boo Capey with Ernie on the Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Despite the rain, dog owners and their four legged friends turned out for the Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDespite the rain, dog owners and their four legged friends turned out for the Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Despite the rain, dog owners and their four legged friends turned out for the Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDespite the rain, dog owners and their four legged friends turned out for the Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Twins Fraser and Olivia Steward with their dog Bella Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTwins Fraser and Olivia Steward with their dog Bella Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gay Clarke with Prudy on the Woofers Winter Walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNGay Clarke with Prudy on the Woofers Winter Walk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lesley and Adrian Rawlinson with their dogs Holly and Stacey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLesley and Adrian Rawlinson with their dogs Holly and Stacey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tracey and Noah Hudson and Gary Avis enjoying the walk with their two dogs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTracey and Noah Hudson and Gary Avis enjoying the walk with their two dogs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Viv Sadler enjoying the walk with her dog Poppy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNViv Sadler enjoying the walk with her dog Poppy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Julia Johnson with her dog Lucy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJulia Johnson with her dog Lucy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

