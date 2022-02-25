News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Breaking

Electricity to be turned off after Ipswich bungalow blaze

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:10 AM February 25, 2022
Firefighters from across Suffolk have been tackling an overnight bungalow and garage fire in Ipswich

Firefighters from across Suffolk have been tackling an overnight bungalow and garage fire in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Electricity to some homes in Ipswich is set to be turned off after more than half a dozen fire crews tackled a house and garage blaze this morning. 

Emergency services were called to the fire in Ashcroft Road at 2.28am.

Crews from across the county were called just before 2.30am to the fire in Ashcroft Road

Crews from across the county were called just before 2.30am to the fire in Ashcroft Road - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

In a tweet Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews were attending a blaze involving a garage and bungalow. 

The tweet added: "We are working closely with out emergency partners.

People are being asked to avoid the area while emergency services are in attendance 

People are being asked to avoid the area while emergency services are in attendance - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

"Please avoid the area as local road closures are in place."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that nobody had been injured as a result of the blaze. 

They added: "There is an ongoing police investigation and officers and fire service remain on scene. 

The bungalow and garage has been damaged as a result of the fire

The bungalow and garage has been damaged as a result of the fire - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Most Read

  1. 1 Drug dealer jailed for four years for offences in Ipswich
  2. 2 Disused gym in Ipswich set to go under the hammer
  3. 3 Former Suffolk teacher is serving up sensational afternoon teas
  1. 4 5 of the highest paid jobs in Suffolk right now
  2. 5 Dealer who ran drug business from Ipswich hotel room is jailed
  3. 6 Tesco and Waitrose recall products over salmonella fears
  4. 7 Girl, 11, out of hospital after Burlington Road crash
  5. 8 Electricity to be turned off after Ipswich bungalow blaze
  6. 9 Will Suffolk see snow as wintery showers forecast?
  7. 10 Business expands baby and child swim school into Suffolk

"Due to the risk of an electricity fault due to the fire, power to the street will be out for a few hours this morning but engineers will be working on that to recover it today."

Appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Felixstowe, Debenham, Needham Market, Stowmarket and Hadleigh have been called to the bungalow fire.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Patisserie Valerie

Ipswich Patisserie Valerie closes its doors

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court, where Jason Mohammed and Quin Byrne's sentencing hearing was adjourned

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich paedophile jailed for 52 months

Jane Hunt

person
Run of shops in Westgate Street including Slemani and Shawarma Bistro

Planning

Permission sought for mosque in Ipswich

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
People enjoying the Three Wise Monkeys' previous Mamma Mia themed bottomless brunch

Suffolk Live News

Sell-out 90s-themed bottomless brunch announces second date

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon