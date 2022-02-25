Electricity to be turned off after Ipswich bungalow blaze

Breaking

Firefighters from across Suffolk have been tackling an overnight bungalow and garage fire in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Electricity to some homes in Ipswich is set to be turned off after more than half a dozen fire crews tackled a house and garage blaze this morning.

Emergency services were called to the fire in Ashcroft Road at 2.28am.

Crews from across the county were called just before 2.30am to the fire in Ashcroft Road - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

In a tweet Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews were attending a blaze involving a garage and bungalow.

The tweet added: "We are working closely with out emergency partners.

People are being asked to avoid the area while emergency services are in attendance - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

"Please avoid the area as local road closures are in place."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that nobody had been injured as a result of the blaze.

They added: "There is an ongoing police investigation and officers and fire service remain on scene.

The bungalow and garage has been damaged as a result of the fire - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

"Due to the risk of an electricity fault due to the fire, power to the street will be out for a few hours this morning but engineers will be working on that to recover it today."

Appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Felixstowe, Debenham, Needham Market, Stowmarket and Hadleigh have been called to the bungalow fire.