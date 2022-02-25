Breaking
Electricity to be turned off after Ipswich bungalow blaze
Electricity to some homes in Ipswich is set to be turned off after more than half a dozen fire crews tackled a house and garage blaze this morning.
Emergency services were called to the fire in Ashcroft Road at 2.28am.
In a tweet Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews were attending a blaze involving a garage and bungalow.
The tweet added: "We are working closely with out emergency partners.
"Please avoid the area as local road closures are in place."
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that nobody had been injured as a result of the blaze.
They added: "There is an ongoing police investigation and officers and fire service remain on scene.
"Due to the risk of an electricity fault due to the fire, power to the street will be out for a few hours this morning but engineers will be working on that to recover it today."
Appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Felixstowe, Debenham, Needham Market, Stowmarket and Hadleigh have been called to the bungalow fire.