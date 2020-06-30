Decision due over new Ipswich drive-thru Burger King
PUBLISHED: 23:02 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 23:08 30 June 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Burger King will today find out whether its plan for a drive-thru restaurant at Ipswich’s Anglia Retail Park will get the green light.
Ipswich Borough Assets has applied to build the 257sq m eatery on an empty plot of land opposite Costa Coffee on the retail park in Whitehouse.
You may also want to watch:
MORE: New drive-thru Burger King plan for Ipswich retail park
The plans, due to be discussed by Ipswich Borough Council’s planning and development control committee this morning (Wednesday, July 1), have been recommended for approval.
It would make Burger King the 12th retailer on the park, alongside KFC and Pizza Hut on the same site.
The restaurant chain had considered other areas, such as Ipswich’s Buttermarket Shopping Centre and the former BHS and Co-op – but was looking for somewhere with drive-thru capability.
If given the green light, it could also create between 30 to 40 new jobs in the area.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.