Decision due over new Ipswich drive-thru Burger King

PUBLISHED: 23:02 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 23:08 30 June 2020

Burger King is looking to open a drive-thru restaurant at Ipswich's Anglia Retail Park. Picture: JACOB KING/PA

Burger King is looking to open a drive-thru restaurant at Ipswich's Anglia Retail Park. Picture: JACOB KING/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Burger King will today find out whether its plan for a drive-thru restaurant at Ipswich’s Anglia Retail Park will get the green light.

Ipswich Borough Assets has applied to build the 257sq m eatery on an empty plot of land opposite Costa Coffee on the retail park in Whitehouse.

The plans, due to be discussed by Ipswich Borough Council’s planning and development control committee this morning (Wednesday, July 1), have been recommended for approval.

It would make Burger King the 12th retailer on the park, alongside KFC and Pizza Hut on the same site.

The restaurant chain had considered other areas, such as Ipswich’s Buttermarket Shopping Centre and the former BHS and Co-op – but was looking for somewhere with drive-thru capability.

If given the green light, it could also create between 30 to 40 new jobs in the area.

