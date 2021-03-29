Burger King is giving away free Whoppers at new Ipswich drive-thru

Published: 12:57 PM March 29, 2021 Updated: 12:58 PM March 29, 2021

The latest Burger King in Ipswich opened on Friday, March 26 at Anglia Retail Park - Credit: Burger King

A new Burger King has opened in Ipswich, creating 25 jobs - and to celebrate, the chain is offering 1,000 free Whoppers.

Only 200 people a day will be able to get the free burgers at Anglia Parkway South drive-thru until the promotion ends on Friday.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Ipswich love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood.

"Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”

To claim yours, download the Burger King app once doors open, head to the drive-thru, and show the voucher on the app titled ‘Ipswich only: Opening special’ for your free Whopper.

As part of the opening of the new restaurant 25 jobs have been created.

Staff will use PPE such as masks and gloves, stringent cleaning measures, contactless delivery options and have been trained in social distancing measures.

Download the Burger King app via Google Play here or the App Store here.