News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Burger King is giving away free Whoppers at new Ipswich drive-thru

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:57 PM March 29, 2021    Updated: 12:58 PM March 29, 2021
Burger King ARP

The latest Burger King in Ipswich opened on Friday, March 26 at Anglia Retail Park - Credit: Burger King

A new Burger King has opened in Ipswich, creating 25 jobs - and to celebrate, the chain is offering 1,000 free Whoppers. 

Only 200 people a day will be able to get the free burgers at Anglia Parkway South drive-thru until the promotion ends on Friday.  

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Ipswich love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood.

"Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”

To claim yours, download the Burger King app once doors open, head to the drive-thru, and show the voucher on the app titled ‘Ipswich only: Opening special’ for your free Whopper.

You may also want to watch:

As part of the opening of the new restaurant 25 jobs have been created.

Staff will use PPE such as masks and gloves, stringent cleaning measures, contactless delivery options and have been trained in social distancing measures. 

Download the Burger King app via Google Play here or the App Store here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  2. 2 7 picnic spots across Suffolk for your group of six
  3. 3 Suez Canal ship Ever Given was due in Felixstowe
  1. 4 Teenager attacked by dog in Ipswich
  2. 5 'The Jamie Oliver of gardening' - is this Suffolk's next TV star?
  3. 6 The Club gearing up to host burlesque and dance nights this summer
  4. 7 Six spring walks to try in the Easter holidays
  5. 8 Unruly Pig 'shell-shocked but thrilled' at spot in UK's top 10 gastropubs
  6. 9 Police still working to identify suspected stolen dogs seized in West Meadows raid
  7. 10 Police urge 'caution and common sense' as Covid lockdown eases
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Site of proposed new McDonalds at Copdock

Burger wars in Ipswich as McDonald's fights back against rival

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich pupils self-isolating until after Easter break

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
jailed in suffolk and essex

Jailed this week: The 8 men sentenced to time behind bars

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Google street view of Bredfield Road

Attempted sexual assault on 18-year-old woman in Woodbridge

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus