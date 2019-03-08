Suspended sentence for burglar

A 21-year-old Ipswich man who burgled a house because of a dispute with the owner over a mobile phone has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The owner of the property in Moffat Avenue, Ipswich, woke to find the door to his conservatory was open and keys which had been left in the lock, were missing, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Sentencing Vasile Majare, Judge David Pugh said: "I accept the reason you went to that property was because of what you considered to be a dispute over the sale of a mobile telephone to the occupier because you considered you hadn't received the agreed full price."

Judge Pugh said Majare had gone to the house at night while people, including a child, were asleep in the premises.

"It appears you were egged on by your friends and there was an element of immaturity in your behaviour," said the judge.

Majare, of Isham Place, Ipswich, admitted burglary on June 5 and was given a six month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £175 costs and a £115 surcharge.

Majare apologised to the court for committing the offence.