E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suspended sentence for burglar

PUBLISHED: 16:31 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 02 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 21-year-old Ipswich man who burgled a house because of a dispute with the owner over a mobile phone has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The owner of the property in Moffat Avenue, Ipswich, woke to find the door to his conservatory was open and keys which had been left in the lock, were missing, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Sentencing Vasile Majare, Judge David Pugh said: "I accept the reason you went to that property was because of what you considered to be a dispute over the sale of a mobile telephone to the occupier because you considered you hadn't received the agreed full price."

You may also want to watch:

Judge Pugh said Majare had gone to the house at night while people, including a child, were asleep in the premises.

"It appears you were egged on by your friends and there was an element of immaturity in your behaviour," said the judge.

Majare, of Isham Place, Ipswich, admitted burglary on June 5 and was given a six month prison sentence suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £175 costs and a £115 surcharge.

Majare apologised to the court for committing the offence.

Most Read

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Summertime cloudburst causes flood chaos in low-lying Ipswich

People going about their daily business in the floods in Duke Street in 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Would you take a gamble on a cheap lunch?

The Novotel hotel in Ipswich is one of four businesses in suffolk signed up for Too Good To Go, an app that helps reduce food waste Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘We’re keeping his name alive’ - Tavis’ mum leads community sports day in son’s memory

Sinead Brown-Douglas, Jasmine Stansby, Lorraine Stansby, Sharon Box and Katrina Stansby Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Summertime cloudburst causes flood chaos in low-lying Ipswich

People going about their daily business in the floods in Duke Street in 1977 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Would you take a gamble on a cheap lunch?

The Novotel hotel in Ipswich is one of four businesses in suffolk signed up for Too Good To Go, an app that helps reduce food waste Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘We’re keeping his name alive’ - Tavis’ mum leads community sports day in son’s memory

Sinead Brown-Douglas, Jasmine Stansby, Lorraine Stansby, Sharon Box and Katrina Stansby Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Cornhenge slabs start to come down from Ipswich Cornhill – in time for Last Night celebrations

The first elements of

Superdrug closure part of trend as shops leave Ipswich’s Carr Street

The Superdrug store in Carr Street is due to close at the end of this week. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Will we be voting in a General Election on October 17?

Is Boris Johnson preparing to roll up his sleeves and go for a General Election? Picture: PETER NICHOLLS/PA

Nolan says he’s ‘ready to push on’ following injury nightmare

Jon Nolan is set to start in the EFL Trophy clash with Tottenham U21s after making his injury comeback as a substitute in Saturday's 3-0 win against Shrewsbury. Photo: Steve Waller

Waterfront service to mark 80 years since start of WW2

A past ceremony to mark Merchant Navy Day on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists