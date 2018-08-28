Partly Cloudy

Burglar jailed for stealing cigarettes

PUBLISHED: 17:41 04 January 2019

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A burglar who stole hundreds of cigarettes from a Woodbridge convenience store has been jailed.

Richard West forced his way into McColl’s in The Thoroughfare in November 2017 through a window and stole £2,000 worth of cigarettes from a display case after battering his way through a plasterboard wall, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Following the burglary West’s car was stopped by police on the A14 near Newmarket and officers seized a large quantity of cigarettes in the boot.

He was subsequently linked to the burglary by his DNA, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

West, 44, who is currently serving 22 months for seven other burglaries, admitted the McColl’s burglary and was given a four month prison term to run concurrently with his current sentence.

West, who chose not to be legally represented, told the court he had committed the burglary to fund his drug habit.

He said he had been drug free for a number of years but had relapsed after his marriage fell apart.

