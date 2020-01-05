E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Victim woke to find burglar in bedroom with torch

PUBLISHED: 10:01 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 05 January 2020

A person woke to find a man in their room holding a torch during New Year's Day burglary. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A person woke to find a man in their room holding a torch during New Year's Day burglary. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The victim of a New Year's Day burglary awoke to find a man in their bedroom holding a torch, the police have confirmed.

Officers were called shortly before 1.45am on Wednesday, January 1 by a resident of Lindbergh Road, Ipswich after they awoke to find a person inside their room with a torch.

The resident challenged the person, thought to be a man, who then left the property.

The burglar gained entry to the property after a window was smashed and a wallet containing a bank card was stolen together with two bottles of alcohol.

The suspect is described as being a white male and was wearing a peaked cap and a black hooded top.

Officers are now appealing to anyone with information about the burglary to contact Suffolk police by calling 101 quoting crime reference 37/31/20.

Most Read

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after being kicked in the ribs in Ipswich

The assault took place on Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police respond to incident in Station Street

Suffolk police dealt with an incident in Station Street, Ipswich on Thursday night Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after being kicked in the ribs in Ipswich

The assault took place on Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police respond to incident in Station Street

Suffolk police dealt with an incident in Station Street, Ipswich on Thursday night Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man dies after collision on A14

A man has died following a collision on the A14 at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Victim woke to find burglar in bedroom with torch

A person woke to find a man in their room holding a torch during New Year's Day burglary. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sheep delaying traffic on A12

Champion sheep at the annual Christmas show and competition at Stanford's in Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m in absolute pieces’ - bereaved mum left heartbroken after thieves steal treasured memory box

Cheyenne Flewitt lost her son Ezekiel to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome a few months ago and last night thieves stole a box containing irreplaceable memories from her home. Picture: CHEYENNE FLEWITT

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists