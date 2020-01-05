Victim woke to find burglar in bedroom with torch

A person woke to find a man in their room holding a torch during New Year's Day burglary. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The victim of a New Year's Day burglary awoke to find a man in their bedroom holding a torch, the police have confirmed.

Officers were called shortly before 1.45am on Wednesday, January 1 by a resident of Lindbergh Road, Ipswich after they awoke to find a person inside their room with a torch.

The resident challenged the person, thought to be a man, who then left the property.

The burglar gained entry to the property after a window was smashed and a wallet containing a bank card was stolen together with two bottles of alcohol.

The suspect is described as being a white male and was wearing a peaked cap and a black hooded top.

Officers are now appealing to anyone with information about the burglary to contact Suffolk police by calling 101 quoting crime reference 37/31/20.