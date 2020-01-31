Trapped burglar pleaded: 'Don't call police - I've had a bad Christmas'

Gavin Wright,of Ipswich, who has been jailed for two years for burglary.

A burglar begged two men who caught him red-handed coming out of a house in Ipswich on New Year's Day not to call police as he'd "had a bad Christmas".

Gavin Wright was grabbed and held down by the pair as he emerged from the garage of the property in Elton Park, near Chantry Park.

He then threatened to stab them as they held on to him until officers arrived, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The court was told the owner of the house alerted members of her family after she saw her garage door handle move during the early evening while she was in the kitchen.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said that as Wright was being restrained he told the men he'd "had a bad Christmas" and told them not to call the police.

He also said he knew where they lived and threatened to come back and stab them, said Mr Crimp.

When police arrested him Wright had been abusive and when he was taking off his wet clothes at the police station a knife had fallen out of his underwear.

Mr Crimp said Wright hadn't produced the knife when he was restrained after the burglary.

He said that during the burglary Wright had bagged up some power tools and bottles of alcohol in the garage to steal.

Wright, 47, of Windsor Road, Ipswich, admitted burglary, threatening behaviour and having a knife.

Jailing him for 46 months and banning him from going to Elton Park for five years, Judge Martyn Levett said Wright had deliberately targeted a house in a desirable area of the town.

He described Wright, who had travelled to Elton Park on a bike, as a "recidivist" burglar who had been committing burglaries since he was 13 and would probably be committing them when he was 60 or 70.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, for Wright, said her client had been released from his last prison sentence in December 2014 and he'd kept out of trouble until the burglary on New Year's Day.

She said his previous offending had been motivated by drink and drugs and he was "gutted" that he had relapsed and committed the burglary after using cocaine and alcohol.

"He does recognise a family were on the premises," said Miss Fernandez-Lee.