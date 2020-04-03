Burglars break into town convenience store

Burglars broke into McColl's on Stoke Park Drive in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Cigarettes and alcohol were stolen from an Ipswich convenience store after thieves broke in early this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary at McColl’s in Stoke Park Drive, which happened at some point between 1.50am and 1.55am.

You may also want to watch:

Thieves forced a window to get into the shop and stole a numbers of items, including a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes, and the two offenders are both believed to be men.

One was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, black trousers, blue gloves and light-coloured shoes, while the other was wearing a white hoodie with the hood up, white gloves, a dark blue beanie hat, dark trousers and white shoes. That person’s face was covered with a white scarf.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who saw anything suspicious around the time, should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/19414/20.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website here.