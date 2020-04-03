E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Burglars break into town convenience store

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 03 April 2020

Burglars broke into McColl's on Stoke Park Drive in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Burglars broke into McColl's on Stoke Park Drive in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Cigarettes and alcohol were stolen from an Ipswich convenience store after thieves broke in early this morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary at McColl’s in Stoke Park Drive, which happened at some point between 1.50am and 1.55am.

Thieves forced a window to get into the shop and stole a numbers of items, including a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes, and the two offenders are both believed to be men.

One was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, black trousers, blue gloves and light-coloured shoes, while the other was wearing a white hoodie with the hood up, white gloves, a dark blue beanie hat, dark trousers and white shoes. That person’s face was covered with a white scarf.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who saw anything suspicious around the time, should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/19414/20.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website here.

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

14 coronavirus-related deaths reported at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Teenager hurt in knife-point robbery – less than an hour after latest Suffolk armed robbery

The incident happened in Alexandra Park in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

14 coronavirus-related deaths reported at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Teenager hurt in knife-point robbery – less than an hour after latest Suffolk armed robbery

The incident happened in Alexandra Park in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

14 coronavirus-related deaths reported at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Lorry windscreen smashed by object thrown from A14 bridge near Ipswich

The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New figures show number of people going into Ipswich town centre during lockdown

The number of people in Ipswich town centre has fallen dramatically. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New coronavirus cases in Suffolk and Essex in 24 hours

More Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Suffolk and Essex Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Burglars break into town convenience store

Burglars broke into McColl's on Stoke Park Drive in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
