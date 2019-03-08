Group fight in Ipswich leaves boy, 13, with bruises and scratches
PUBLISHED: 16:56 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 09 August 2019
A teenager was left with bruises and scratches after reports of an altercation between youngsters in Ipswich.
Police were called to Burke Road at 1.15pm on Wednesday, August 7 following reports of a dispute between a group a young people.
The victim, a 13-year-old boy, sustained bruising and scratches.
Officers attended nearby and a 13-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were both arrested on suspicion of assault and for assaulting an officer.
They were both taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
A 13-year-old boy has subsequently been released on police bail and is due to return on Thursday, August 29.
A 13-year-old girl has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
