Burglar jailed for year-long campaign of raids

A burglar who carried out a year long "campaign of burglaries" involving 18 homes in the Ipswich area has been jailed for six years.

Sentencing 26-year-old Sorin-Marian Constantin, Judge David Goodin said he had spoken about further burglaries he had committed and he could face further charges in the future.

He described the offences committed by Constantin as a "campaign of burglaries".

Constatin, of Ashcroft Road, Ipswich, was arrested on November 8 on suspicion of burglary and has been in custody since then.

At an earlier hearing at Ipswich Crown Court, Constantin admitted 18 burglaries including a break-in at the home of a 94-year-old man in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, while he was visiting his wife in hospital during which his war medals and medals belonging to his father were stolen.

The court heard that Constantin came to the UK from Romania about two years ago with no previous convictions but since he had been in the country he had been on a "prolific spree" of house break-ins.

Micheal Crimp, prosecuting, said the burglaries had been committed over a period of a year and involved thousands of pounds of property and damage.

He said the break-ins were committed during the day with entry being gained by smashing doors and windows with items readily to hand such as bricks or garden tools.

Mr Crimp said the burglaries were characterised by untidy searches.

In impact statements read to the court yesterday, one woman described her horror at coming home to find Constantin in her house.

She described herself as being emotionally traumatised by the burglary and no longer feeling safe in her home which she had turned into "a fortress" since the burglary.

Another victim described the effect of the burglary at her home on her three children who had all been distressed by what had happened.

She said she had spent £1,000 on security cameras since the burglary.

Natasha Nair said her client had sold a large number of the stolen items and it was unlikely they would be recovered.

She said the burglaries had been committed to buy medicine for his grandmother in Romania.

Miss Nair said the burglaries were unsophisticated with a lack of planning.

Constantin admitted committing burglaries in:

- Hereford Drive, Claydon on September 30 2019 and stealing computers, mobile phones and electronic items.

- Old Ipswich Road, Claydon on November 3, 2019 and stealing jewellery and electronic items

- Park View Road, Ipswich, on November 3, 2018 with intent to steal

- Westholme Road, Ipswich, on November 5, 2018 and stealing a watch and electronic items

- Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, on November 5, 2018 and stealing war medals and electronic items

- Shrubland Avenue, Ipswich, on November 9, 2018 and stealing electronic items and a drill

- Bramford Lane, Ipswich, on November 12, 2018 and stealing commemorative coins

- Bramford Lane, on November 12, 2018 and stealing money and electronic items

- Fircroft Road, Ipswich on November 15, 2018 and stealing electronic items and jewellery

- Kelvin Road, Ipswich, on November 16, 2018 and stealing computers.

- Bramford Lane, Ipswich, on November 21, 2018 and stealing jewellery, a laptop and electronic items

- Henley Road, Ipswich, on November 22, 2018 and stealing money

- Tower Mill Road, Ipswich, on November 23, 2018 and stealing electronic items

-J aguar Close, Ipswich, on November 28, 2018 and stealing commemorative coins, a passport, jewellery, a watch and a cheque book

- Milden Road, Ipswich on December 11, 2018 and stealing jewellery and electronic items

- Fircroft Road, Ipswich, on May 15, 2019 and stealing a television

- Forresters Walk, Barham on October 21, 2019 and stealing a laptop

- Shrubland Avenue, Ipswich, on October 27, 2019 and stealing jewellery and a laptop