E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

One person rescued after Ipswich flat fire

PUBLISHED: 08:44 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 14 February 2020

One person was rescued from a flat fire in Ipswich on Friday morning Picture: ARCHANT

One person was rescued from a flat fire in Ipswich on Friday morning Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

One person has been rescued from their burning building following a flat fire in Ipswich.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were all called to the scene in Burlington Road Picture: ARCHANTPolice, fire and ambulance crews were all called to the scene in Burlington Road Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters were called to an address in Burlington Road, just after 7am Friday, February 14.

Police officers also attended the scene and blocked the road to traffic while colleagues from the fire service tackled the blaze.

Three crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were sent to tackle the fire, which had been extinguished by 7.30am.

Watch commander Simon Wood said one person was trapped in the flat and rescued by fire crews.

One person was rescued from the burning flat Picture: ARCHANTOne person was rescued from the burning flat Picture: ARCHANT

An ambulance crew treated them for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Watch commander Wood added fire officers will return to the scene later in the day to investigate the cause of the fire.

The road has since reopened.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Latest from the Ipswich Star

One person rescued after Ipswich flat fire

One person was rescued from a flat fire in Ipswich on Friday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert praises Nydam’s mentality after news of a further set-back for young midfielder

Tristan Nydam was stretchered off at Notts County is pre-season. Picture: PAGEPIX

Financial adviser accused of £300,000 fraud

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

We must tackle Ipswich’s traffic issues – and don’t write off a northern bypass

Can Highways England end problems caused by high winds on the Orwell Bridge? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Will Priscilla fit the bill? Because her Elvis has left the building

Park ranger Shane Heffer and wildlife team leader Dave Dowding holding the merganser mate. Christchurch Park. Picture: Laured De Boise
Drive 24