One person rescued after Ipswich flat fire

One person has been rescued from their burning building following a flat fire in Ipswich.

Firefighters were called to an address in Burlington Road, just after 7am Friday, February 14.

Police officers also attended the scene and blocked the road to traffic while colleagues from the fire service tackled the blaze.

Three crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were sent to tackle the fire, which had been extinguished by 7.30am.

Watch commander Simon Wood said one person was trapped in the flat and rescued by fire crews.

An ambulance crew treated them for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Watch commander Wood added fire officers will return to the scene later in the day to investigate the cause of the fire.

The road has since reopened.