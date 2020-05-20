Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window
PUBLISHED: 17:58 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 20 May 2020
Archant
An air ambulance has been called to an Ipswich street after a man suffered serious injuries after falling from a first floor window.
Suffolk police were initially called to a property in Burlington Road at around 4.15pm due to concerns over the safety of a man.
They arrived to find that a man had sustained injuries after falling from a first storey window of a property.
The ambulance and later air ambulance was called to the scene. The extent of his injuries are not known.
You may also want to watch:
Officers are still investigating the circumstances of the incident and are advising residents to avoid the area while they deal with the scene.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.