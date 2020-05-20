E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

PUBLISHED: 17:58 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 20 May 2020

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the incident in Ipswich. Picture: EAAA

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the incident in Ipswich. Picture: EAAA

An air ambulance has been called to an Ipswich street after a man suffered serious injuries after falling from a first floor window.

Suffolk police were initially called to a property in Burlington Road at around 4.15pm due to concerns over the safety of a man.

They arrived to find that a man had sustained injuries after falling from a first storey window of a property.

The ambulance and later air ambulance was called to the scene. The extent of his injuries are not known.

Officers are still investigating the circumstances of the incident and are advising residents to avoid the area while they deal with the scene.

