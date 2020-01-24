E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Looking behind the scenes at the old Burostat factory in 1978

PUBLISHED: 14:30 28 January 2020

Employees packing up boxes ready to be sent to stores Picture: ARCHANT

Employees packing up boxes ready to be sent to stores Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

From creating the product to shipping out to stores, in 1978 Burostat opened its doors for a behind the scenes look at how the factory ran.

Carefully using guides to cut the materials to the correct sizes Picture: ARCHANTCarefully using guides to cut the materials to the correct sizes Picture: ARCHANT

Formerly situated on Cavendish Street, the factory was a fixture in Ipswich for more than 20 years, employing hundreds of Ipswich residents during that time.

Carefully putting together the stationary ready to be packaged up Picture: ARCHANTCarefully putting together the stationary ready to be packaged up Picture: ARCHANT

The gift and stationery manufacturing firm made a wide range of products from common stationery like sticky notes and note pads to the strange - like the wacky Karma Chameleon phone which helped propel the popularity of the firm.

The Burostat factory was located on Cavendish Road before it relocated Picture: ARCHANTThe Burostat factory was located on Cavendish Road before it relocated Picture: ARCHANT

Our gallery shows a wide variety of roles within the factory from the administration side to production and packing.

Showing off some of the products that the factory produced Picture: ARCHANTShowing off some of the products that the factory produced Picture: ARCHANT

Unfortunately, in 2003 the company announced its plans for relocation and moved its operations to Derbyshire resulting in 90 redundancies across the company as they made the move and became Adpads+Burostat.

