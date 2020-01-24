Looking behind the scenes at the old Burostat factory in 1978
PUBLISHED: 14:30 28 January 2020
Archant
From creating the product to shipping out to stores, in 1978 Burostat opened its doors for a behind the scenes look at how the factory ran.
Formerly situated on Cavendish Street, the factory was a fixture in Ipswich for more than 20 years, employing hundreds of Ipswich residents during that time.
You may also want to watch:
The gift and stationery manufacturing firm made a wide range of products from common stationery like sticky notes and note pads to the strange - like the wacky Karma Chameleon phone which helped propel the popularity of the firm.
Our gallery shows a wide variety of roles within the factory from the administration side to production and packing.
Unfortunately, in 2003 the company announced its plans for relocation and moved its operations to Derbyshire resulting in 90 redundancies across the company as they made the move and became Adpads+Burostat.