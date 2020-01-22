E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Teenager arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:15 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 22 January 2020

A 19-year-old man was arrested by Suffolk Constabulary in Burrell Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drugs, mobiles and cash were seized by officers as they arrested a man for three drugs offences in Ipswich.

Officers called at a house in Burrell Road about 12pm yesterday, January 21, after receiving information of potential criminal activity.

Police found multiple bags of cannabis as well as various items including two mobile phones and a small amount of cash. All of the items were seized by the officers.

Suffolk police arrested a 19-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of possession of class A drugs, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of drugs with intent to supply other than class A drugs.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Anyone concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101, or you can provide any information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

