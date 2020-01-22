Teenager arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs in Ipswich

A 19-year-old man was arrested by Suffolk Constabulary in Burrell Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Drugs, mobiles and cash were seized by officers as they arrested a man for three drugs offences in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers called at a house in Burrell Road about 12pm yesterday, January 21, after receiving information of potential criminal activity.

Police found multiple bags of cannabis as well as various items including two mobile phones and a small amount of cash. All of the items were seized by the officers.

Suffolk police arrested a 19-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of possession of class A drugs, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of drugs with intent to supply other than class A drugs.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Anyone concerned about drug related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101, or you can provide any information anonymously by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.