Fire breaks out at Ipswich house

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:36 AM May 31, 2021   
Suffolk fire crews were called to a waste centre in Cambridge (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Fire and Rescue teams were called to a house fire on Burrell Road, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A large amount of smoke was seen coming from an Ipswich house after a fire broke out at 5am.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue teams were called to the two-storey property in Burrell Road, near the Princes Street bridge, early in the morning on Monday, May 31.

Five crews from Colchester, Ipswich and Princes Street fire stations extinguished the blaze and checked the house, leaving the scene at 6am.

All occupants of the house have been accounted for.


