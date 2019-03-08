Rain

Parts of Ipswich without running water

PUBLISHED: 09:30 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 17 May 2019

The burst water main is affecting homes and businesses in Castle Hill, Westbourne, Bramford and Sproughton Picture: ARCHANT

A burst water main has left a large part of Ipswich without any running water.

The Anglian Water website has issued updates and apologies after beginning emergency works to restore the supply to homes in Sproughton, Westbourne, Bramford and Castle Hill.

A statement from the supplier says: "We are really sorry but some customers in Ipswich may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We have identified a burst water main in one area that we are working hard to get fixed so we can get the supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"This should be by 1pm on May 17 but we are really sorry we have inconvenienced our customers."

Westbourne Academy, in Marlow Road, Ipswich, has asked that students carry on as usual despite problems with water supply.

In a statement on Twitter, principal Garry Trott said: "We are aware of water problems in the local area.

"We have a number of water tanks in school and we are open as normal today.

"The situation will be reviewed at 11am and a further message sent. Today's exams will proceed as normal and students must attend. Thank you."

The latest information from Anglian Water was reported at 7.55am on May 17.

