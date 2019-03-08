Heavy Showers

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

PUBLISHED: 19:31 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:41 11 June 2019

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

The victim of a major road collision in Burstall has been identified as a 19-year-old man from Ipswich.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 1.10pm on Monday, June 10, to reports of a collision on Hurdle Makers Hill, the A1071, in Burstall.

The man driving the car, a Peugeot 206, died at the scene. He has now been identified as 19-year-old Keaton Whelan from Newnham Court, Ipswich.

The lorry driver sustained minor injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference CAD 189 of yesterday, June 10. Officers are particularly keen to hear from any motorists who may have dash cam footage.

