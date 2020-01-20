Road blocked after two cars collide in outskirts of Ipswich

Crash involving two vehicles in Burstall Lane blocks road in Sproughton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A collision involving a Ford C-Max and a Fiesta is blocking Burstall Lane in Sproughton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to reports of the collision in Sproughton just after 8.45am this morning.

Both lanes remain blocked following the crash, however injuries are believed to be minor and all persons involved are conscious and breathing.

As of 10.20am police are still at the scene of the incident, with recovery arranged.

Traffic is building in the area.