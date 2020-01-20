E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Road blocked after two cars collide in outskirts of Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 10:33 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 20 January 2020

Crash involving two vehicles in Burstall Lane blocks road in Sproughton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Crash involving two vehicles in Burstall Lane blocks road in Sproughton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A collision involving a Ford C-Max and a Fiesta is blocking Burstall Lane in Sproughton.

Police were called to reports of the collision in Sproughton just after 8.45am this morning.

Both lanes remain blocked following the crash, however injuries are believed to be minor and all persons involved are conscious and breathing.

As of 10.20am police are still at the scene of the incident, with recovery arranged.

Traffic is building in the area.

Most Read

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Young family starts new adventure as they take over Kesgrave cafe

Chris and Emma Sciortino have taken over Kesgrave Kitchen to transform it into a community hub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Boy cyclist in collision with bus in Ipswich

A collision involving a bus and a cyclist is causing delays in Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Public still barred from new riverside open space a year after completion

The raised platform with seating looking out over the river Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Don’t blame “communities” for crime in Ipswich, says council leader

Mr Ellesmere said the police in Ipswich were seriously stretched. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Young family starts new adventure as they take over Kesgrave cafe

Chris and Emma Sciortino have taken over Kesgrave Kitchen to transform it into a community hub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Boy cyclist in collision with bus in Ipswich

A collision involving a bus and a cyclist is causing delays in Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Public still barred from new riverside open space a year after completion

The raised platform with seating looking out over the river Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Don’t blame “communities” for crime in Ipswich, says council leader

Mr Ellesmere said the police in Ipswich were seriously stretched. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boy cyclist in collision with bus in Ipswich

A collision involving a bus and a cyclist is causing delays in Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

What impact do constant roadworks on Wherstead Road have on Ipswich?

Wherstead Road roadworks. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Don’t blame “communities” for crime in Ipswich, says council leader

Mr Ellesmere said the police in Ipswich were seriously stretched. Picture: ARCHANT

Mercedes and Nissan involved in collision near Ipswich

The collision took place at the junction of Norwich Road and Church Lane in Barham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road blocked after two cars collide in outskirts of Ipswich

Crash involving two vehicles in Burstall Lane blocks road in Sproughton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists