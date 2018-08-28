‘I was flabbergasted’ – Neighbours share their delight after winning £120k

Roxanne Wishart and Carl Kent from Bury St Edmunds were one of four houses to win �30k with the People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: PHILIP REESON PHILIP.REESON.07710453418

Four houses in Bury St Edmunds scooped £30k this weekend, with one couple now able to plan their dream honeymoon to Saint Lucia and another winner using her prize money on a brand new kitchen.

Joan Toplis celebrates her win with Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Jeff Brazier. Picture: PHILIP REESON Joan Toplis celebrates her win with Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Jeff Brazier. Picture: PHILIP REESON

Four neigbours in Lamble Close received a life-changing knock at the door this weekend after winning big with the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Roxanne Wishart, 30 and her fiancé Carl Kent are due to be married next year – so winning £30k has been a dream come true for the pair.

Roxanne, who is a general assistant at a local hotel said: “I’m absolutely elated, I still can’t believe it.”

“When I got the phone call I genuinely didn’t believe it was happening. I then couldn’t sleep for days, I lost my appetite and had this weird nervous energy.

Pamela Lynch was over the moon to receive �30k on the People's Postcode Lottery. Picture:PHILIP-REESON Pamela Lynch was over the moon to receive �30k on the People's Postcode Lottery. Picture:PHILIP-REESON

“We were given a window of time that they would arrive between, it was like waiting for a very important plumber, it felt like a lifetime!”

Roxanne decided to start playing the postcode lottery as she wanted to do her bit for a number of different charities.

She added: “The oddest thing was seeing someone like Jeff Brazier on your TV and then him being at your front door – the adrenaline rush was mad it was like going on ride after ride at Thorpe Park.”

When asked what she is going to with the money, Roxanne replied: “First of all we are going to get a leak in our kitchen roof fixed, then it is going to pay for our trip to Amsterdam and Zante this summer, and it will help me have the wedding of my dreams at Dunston Hall in Norwich.”

She continued: “We’ve even upgraded our honeymoon and now we are going to Saint Lucia – it’s nice to be able to finally tick off all the things on the list of things we’ve wanted to do, while also treating Carl’s son when we see him at the weekends.”

Joan Toplis, 84, who lives next door to Roxanne, also couldn’t believe it when she found out how much she had won.

She said: “I was absolutely flabbergasted – I never thought we would win £30k! They phoned up a few weeks ago so I knew we had won something but I did not think it would be so much! I was dancing round my house when I found out!”

“I’ve won £10 before but I honestly never thought I would win this much!”

Joan, who splits the monthly subscription with her friend Jenny Darkin, said the friends will treat themselves to an amazing dinner when they bank their money.

She added: “As soon as we get it, Jenny and I will go to the bank and then the first thing we will do is go out for a lovely dinner.”

Joan then hopes to give some of the money to her huge family – including her four children, 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who will all be treated.

Both of Joan’s neighbours also received the life-changing prize money when they were announced as a Street Prize winner with the people’s Postcode Lottery on Saturday, January 26.

Pamela Lynch, 85, was blown away by the amount she received: “I’ve wanted a new kitchen for over 30 years so this is a dream come true. My family are thrilled for me – I’ve never won money like this before!”