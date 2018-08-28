Teenager charged with murder of Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

A teenager has been charged with murder following the stabbing of Daniel Saunders in Ipswich last month.

Officers were called to Turin Street just after 1.50pm on Sunday December 16 to reports that a man had been stabbed.

Mr Saunders, aged 32 and originally from Surrey, died at the scene.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was a single stab wound to the abdomen.

A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Wednesday and taken into police custody for questioning.

He has now been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 11.

The boy had previously been arrested in the Clacton area of Essex on Thursday, December 20 and then released on bail after being questioned.

Three other teenagers who were arrested at the same time remain on bail or under investigation.

An 18-year-old man from Colchester arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on police bail until January 18.

A 17-year-old boy from the Colchester area and a 15-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were released under investigation.

Three people - two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman aged 31 – arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday, December 16, are due to answer police bail on Friday.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the vicinity of Turin Street, Kenyon Street and Wherstead Road on Sunday, December 16 and witnessed any suspicious people or activity to get in touch, including anyone driving through the area who has a dash-cam fitted in their vehicle.

Police also want to trace a woman who stopped at the scene shortly after the attack happened and helped give first aid to Mr Saunders.

She has been described as in her 30s or 40s, spoke with a local accent and drove a people carrier with a sliding door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting reference 72682/18.

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, through their anonymous online form.