Judge defers sentence of 16-year-old convicted of assisting teenage killer

Police on the scene of the stabbing in Turin Street in December 2018 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The sentence of a 16-year-old convicted of assisting the teenage killer of Daniel Saunders has been deferred by a judge.

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The 16-year-old from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of assisting Kieran Hayward, 18, who was sentenced to a minimum of 19 years of a life sentence for stabbing Saunders in an Ipswich alleyway in December 2018.

Four other defendants denied assisting Hayward after the stabbing between December 16 and December 20 by disposing of his clothing and harbouring him at a caravan park but were found guilty.

Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe; Benjamin Gosbell, 21, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester; Olusola Durojaiye, 34, of Appleton Mews, Colchester and Kieran Elliott, 17, Stanford Close, Colchester, were sentenced on October 7.

Judge Martyn Levett deferred the 16-year-old's sentence until April 2 next year with various conditions including a curfew from 9pm until 6am.

Kieran Hayward, Benhamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott were sentenced on October 7 in relation to the murder of Daniel Saunders Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Kieran Hayward, Benhamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott were sentenced on October 7 in relation to the murder of Daniel Saunders Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Judge Levett indicated he would have imposed a 12-month Detention Training Order (DTO) if he had not decided to defer.

Although rare, judges can defer a sentence to test a defendant's commitment to change for the better.

If an offender fails to comply with any requirement imposed in connection with the deferment, or commits another offence, they can be brought back to court before the end of the deferment period and the court can proceed to sentence.