Could bus travel become easier in Ipswich if Suffolk gets share of £5bn government bonanza?

Could tickets soon be valid on both Ipswich Buses and Eastern Counties vehicles? Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

Transport chiefs from Suffolk will be talking to the government about trying to get part of the £5bn pot to boost bus and bike usage across the country announced in the wake of the controversial HS2 go-ahead.

Andrew Reid is hoping to set up a bus partnership in the Ipswich area. Picture: SIMON LEE Andrew Reid is hoping to set up a bus partnership in the Ipswich area. Picture: SIMON LEE

In the meantime Suffolk County Council is looking at setting up a bus partnership scheme in the Ipswich area - which could mean passengers can use their tickets on any bus in the town, making public transport much more flexible.

Cabinet member for transport Andrew Reid said: "It is good news that the government is looking to invest in buses around the country and we shall certainly be looking at what it might mean for us - but we are already looking at developing new ways of providing bus services.

"Currently, we are in the process of forming a partnership arrangement with bus operators to support this approach, which will include a review of the use of tickets being purchased and switched between multiple bus operators."

Using tickets on different operators' services was outlawed by competition rules more than a decade ago - but new rules do allow this to be re-established if formal partnerships between transport companies and local authorities are set up. Norwich already has a partnership arrangement.

Could there be more cycle routes created from the government cash? Photo: Highways England. Could there be more cycle routes created from the government cash? Photo: Highways England.

Ipswich Buses chair Chris Mole said managers were already talking to the county council about a partnership: "We would welcome anything that made it simpler and more attractive for people to use buses."

Stephen Bryce, General Manager at Ipswich Buses said: "Suffolk County Council has invited Ipswich Buses to work with other local bus operators and the borough council to develop a voluntary bus quality partnership which would see improvements to the current infrastructure with the aim of improving bus punctuality and customer experience to attract more people to use the bus and to leave the car at home reducing congestion and emissions.

"Partnerships such as this work really well in other parts of the country and have seen significant growth in passenger numbers, so I feel this is a real positive for Ipswich as a town and as the partnership develops we can work towards other enhancements such as multi operator ticketing and increased usage of real time information.

"We are aware of the DfT's funding proposal to make an all-electric bus town and although there are lots of questions about the long financial sustainability of such a project, we really welcome the idea and will support Suffolk County Council in their expression of interest in the bid".

Mr Reid said the council was also looking at ways of encouraging cycling in both rural areas and the towns - and was working with policy development panels to come up with specific schemes.

Boris Johnson announced the £5 billion cash injection to overhaul bus and cycle links in English regions outside London which will allow for new priority bus routes and the purchase of at least 4,000 zero-emission buses in England and Wales.

Details were set out in a Commons statement on Tuesday in which Mr Johnson confirmed the HS2 high speed rail link is to go ahead.

As well improving bus services, Mr Johnson promised 250 miles of new cycle routes across England, with dozens of "mini-Holland" schemes to make town centres safer for cyclists.

Mr Johnson said: "Local transport connections have a truly transformative role to play in levelling up infrastructure across the country.

"Our daily journeys for work or leisure are about so much more than just getting from A to B - they are the key to accessing skilled jobs and opportunities, boosting businesses and unlocking economic growth for towns, cities and regions across this country.

"That's why improving connectivity by overhauling bus services and making cycling easier than ever is such an important step forward, to make sure every community has the foundations it needs to thrive."