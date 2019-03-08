Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley
PUBLISHED: 19:41 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:41 18 March 2019
Archant
Six people have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a house in Henley near Ipswich.
Police were called to reports of a collision involving a single-decker bus and a van on the village’s Main Road, close to the Cross Keys pub, at around 5.10pm today, Monday, March 18.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, initial reports suggest a bus had come off the road and struck a house.
He said: “We were called at 5.08pm to a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Main Road in Henley involving a bus with passengers on board and a Peugeot Boxer van. “Initial reports suggest the bus had come off the road and collided with a house.
“One occupant of the van and five people from the bus, including the driver, have been taken to Ipswich Hospital along with a guide dog. “Another occupant, a 13-year-old, has gone home with her mother having been checked for injuries.
“The road is currently blocked.”
He added that all injuries appear to be minor at this stage.