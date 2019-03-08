Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

A bus has crashed into a house on Main Road in Henley PIcture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Six people have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a house in Henley near Ipswich.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a single-decker bus and a van on the village’s Main Road, close to the Cross Keys pub, at around 5.10pm today, Monday, March 18.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, initial reports suggest a bus had come off the road and struck a house.

He said: “We were called at 5.08pm to a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Main Road in Henley involving a bus with passengers on board and a Peugeot Boxer van. “Initial reports suggest the bus had come off the road and collided with a house.

“One occupant of the van and five people from the bus, including the driver, have been taken to Ipswich Hospital along with a guide dog. “Another occupant, a 13-year-old, has gone home with her mother having been checked for injuries.

“The road is currently blocked.”

He added that all injuries appear to be minor at this stage.