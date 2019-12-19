Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital
PUBLISHED: 19:04 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:04 19 December 2019
A double decker bus has crashed into the A&E department at Ipswich Hospital.
Police were called at around 5.40pm today, Thursday, December 19, to the Garrett Anderson Centre at the hospital in Heath Road.
A police spokesman said: "A bus has hit the canopy, we are currently on scene.
"It has happened right outside the A&E department and taken a bit of the canopy down as well."
He added there no reports of any injuries as a result of the crash.
East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, tweeted: "A bus has crashed into the canopy of a building at #IpswichHospital. Everyone is safe and it is business as usual for all departments, including A&E.
The police have been helping on scene."
The crash is similar to an incident in 2012 where another double decker, with the same registration plate, struck the building.