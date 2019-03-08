E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Flooding halts trains between Ipswich and Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 15:54 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 14 November 2019

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

All trains between Ipswich and Lowestoft have been replaced with bus services due to flooding on the line at Brampton.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia apologised for the disruption to rail passengers on social media.

They said: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Brampton all lines are blocked.

Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"Disruption is expected until further notice.

"Rail replacement buses are being sourced to operate between Ipswich and Lowestoft.

"Passengers at Ipswich and Lowestoft are advised to travel via Norwich in both directions.

"Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted via Norwich

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

For updates on train services see here.

Related articles

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Who’s standing in Suffolk in 2019 General Election? How you can take part

Sandy Martin is hoping to retain the Ipswich seat. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sandy Martin attacks loss of NHS dentists in 2019 General Election campaign

Sandy Martin has warned about the dangers of dental practices like Parkview leaving the NHS. Picture: SANDY MARTIN/IPSWICH LABOUR PARTY

Gas to be switched off for 12 hours at some Ipswich homes for major pipe upgrade

Foxhall Road, close to where the works by Cadent will take place Picture: GOOGLE

LOOK: Pictures show stunning hidden world behind the doors of the ark at Ipswich waterfront

The 70m vessel, a replica of Noah's Ark, is owned by Dutch TV producer Aad Peters. It tells Bible stories through wooden sculptures Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

VOTE: Is this the best John Lewis advert ever?

Edgar and Ava with a perfect christmas pudding Picture: JOHN LEWIS AND PARTNERS/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists