Flooding halts trains between Ipswich and Lowestoft

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

All trains between Ipswich and Lowestoft have been replaced with bus services due to flooding on the line at Brampton.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia apologised for the disruption to rail passengers on social media.

They said: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Brampton all lines are blocked.

Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"Disruption is expected until further notice.

"Rail replacement buses are being sourced to operate between Ipswich and Lowestoft.

"Passengers at Ipswich and Lowestoft are advised to travel via Norwich in both directions.

"Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted via Norwich

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

