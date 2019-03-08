Bus replacement on train lines between Ipswich and Felixstowe

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Trains lines between Ipswich and Felixstowe are being replaced by buses today due to a spike in the number trains needing repairs.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said that it is facing more train repairs than usual following a number of recent incidents on the tracks, including a train hitting a tree and vandalism.

Meanwhile, the company is reporting delays on services between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to a train fault.

Some services may be cancelled or delayed, with disruption expected until the end of the day.

The rail firm tweeted this morning: "The Ipswich-Felixstowe service on Monday, June 17, will be operated with rail replacement buses only.

"This is due to a higher than average number of trains needing repairs following recent incidents including a train hitting a tree and vandalism."

They added: "Greater Anglia apologises for any inconvenience this may cause

"Customers for Westerfield to use the help point where alternative arrangements can be made."

