Bus replacement on train lines between Ipswich and Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 08:56 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 17 June 2019

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Trains lines between Ipswich and Felixstowe are being replaced by buses today due to a spike in the number trains needing repairs.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said that it is facing more train repairs than usual following a number of recent incidents on the tracks, including a train hitting a tree and vandalism.

Meanwhile, the company is reporting delays on services between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to a train fault.

Some services may be cancelled or delayed, with disruption expected until the end of the day.

The rail firm tweeted this morning: "The Ipswich-Felixstowe service on Monday, June 17, will be operated with rail replacement buses only.

"This is due to a higher than average number of trains needing repairs following recent incidents including a train hitting a tree and vandalism."

They added: "Greater Anglia apologises for any inconvenience this may cause

"Customers for Westerfield to use the help point where alternative arrangements can be made."

For more information on train times see here.

'Dark cloud' of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

'She will continue to fight' – brave Ipswich girl, 6, in devastating cancer relapse

Arabella Scannell is back in hospital after a cancer relapse. Picture: ELLIE SCANNELL

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Record visitor numbers hoped for Ipswich Maritime Festival 2019

Ipswich Waterfront Festival returns on the August 17 and 18 weekend in 2019. Picture: GARY DONNISON

Mental health trust is asked to take action after death of Ipswich woman Kerry Hunter

Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

