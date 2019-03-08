First look at new Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse, by the Iceland Foods Group, opened today August 27, 2019 at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: PAUL NIXON Paul Nixon Photography 07904296577

The Food Warehouse has invested more than £750,000 in another Ipswich supermarket which threw open its doors today for the first time.

This second Ipswich store, following on from the success of the first supermarket at Euro Retail Park, in east Ipswich, brings another 10,330 sq ft store to the town.

The supermarket is at the Suffolk Retail Park, off London Road, and closer to the town centre.

It opened its doors today, creating 30 new jobs, and offering seven-days a week shopping.

The Food Warehouse promised wholesale shopping without a membership scheme, such as at a cash-and-carry operation.

The Ipswich deputy store manager Kenny Pryke, said: "Our opening day has been a great success and the whole team has really enjoyed meeting people from our local community."

At the Suffolk Retail Park it is in a terrace of large retail units, adjacent to recently opened Home Bargains and a longer-established home and garden store, The Range.

Also nearby on the retail park are Argos, Halfords and Next.

Suffolk Retail Park is off London Road and close to the Yarmouth Road/Handford Road junction.