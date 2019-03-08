Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Former BT offices near to Ipswich Town's stadium for sale

PUBLISHED: 07:30 01 August 2019

Plans have been revealed to turn former BT offices, reached by a private road Bibb Way into more than 100 luxury apartments, some with views of Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium. Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Plans have been revealed to turn former BT offices, reached by a private road Bibb Way into more than 100 luxury apartments, some with views of Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium. Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

David Mortimer

Plans have been revealed to turn an empty former BT office block, close to Portman Road in the heart of Ipswich into 104 luxury apartments.

Plans have been revealed to turn former BT offices at Bibb Way, close to the Portman Road stadium of Ipswich Town FC, into new luxury apartments. Picture: DAVID VINCENTPlans have been revealed to turn former BT offices at Bibb Way, close to the Portman Road stadium of Ipswich Town FC, into new luxury apartments. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

A price tag of more than £3.75m has been put on the 4.3 acre site, in Bibb Way, between Sir Alf Ramsey Way and Handford Road, where there is also potential to add further new housing at ground level.

The whole site is on sale with Savills, with planning permission already in place to convert the the four-storey office block into apartments.

It has four floors each of 15,000 sq ft.

Some of the apartments here, only a short walk to Ipswich Town games, would have panoramic views towards the football ground over a nature area and Alderman Road recreation ground.

From the football stadium, the office block is almost hidden behind mature trees.

Thomas Higgins, who is leading the sale for Savills said: "We have got a lot of interest in it already from regional and national developers."

Competitive bids have to be in by September 13, so the site could have changed hands by the end of the year.

It is in a great position for homeowners, only a short walk to amenities like the Wolsey Theatre while Bibb Way is a private road for access only.

There is pedestrian link to Handford Road, with a Lidl supermarket nearby and other shopping including Argos, Next and a soon-to-open Food Warehouse at Suffolk Retail Park.

Thomas Higgins added: "This is an important site in Ipswich that has significant development and community benefits

"It's a very exciting opportunity and we are expecting lots of interest. It has potential to be sold as a whole or in two separate parcels - with the office and data centre making up one lot and the car park the other.

"While the office site already has planning permission for more than 100 apartments, the data centre is classified as 'general industrial' so would need full planning permission for any change of use - as would the car park.

"There's a range of redevelopment possibilities but the vendor's initial proposals comprised housing schemes fronting Handford Road and on the car park close to Bibb Way."

Depending on planning permission a further 42 to 75 homes could be added on the site, with potential for another landmark apartment building or houses.

Across Ipswich town centre a number of prominent commercial buildings, from council offices to former nightclulbs, have been converted into homes for sale and to rent.

The former Ipwwich Co-op headquarters in Carr Street is being converted into homes at the upper levels above the shops while other scheme already completed include former Suffolk County Council offices in Rope Walk and the former First Floor Club night club in Tavern Street.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Revealed - the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

Gallery Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

MRSA outbreak at Ipswich Hospital prompts investigation

An outbreak of MRSA at Ipswich Hospital has prompted an investigation. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Video See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Trinity Park ready for Ed Sheeran park and ride - despite the return of Mary Poppins

Ed Sheeran's fans will be parking at Trinity Park. Picture: IAN WEST/PA Images

Exclusive 'If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows' - Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Neighbours hire out drives for parking at Ed Sheeran concerts

Ed Sheeran will be playing at Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

1,000 children still waiting to hear over bus arrangements

Close up of School bus

Ipswich Witches v Belle Vue Aces... Big meeting preview

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Former BT offices near to Ipswich Town’s stadium for sale

Plans have been revealed to turn former BT offices, reached by a private road Bibb Way into more than 100 luxury apartments, some with views of Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium. Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

MRSA outbreak at Ipswich Hospital prompts investigation

An outbreak of MRSA at Ipswich Hospital has prompted an investigation. Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists