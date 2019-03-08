18 jobs lost as Lindacre closes Land Rover dealership

Greg Rashbrook, managing director of approved Land Rover service centre, 4x4 retailer and SsangYong main dealer Lindacre Automotive, in happier times. Lindacre has closed with the loss of 17 jobs.

Lindacre, the approved Land Rover service centre and SsangYoung car dealer in Ipswich, has closed after 10 years in the town.

Former Lindacre service centre, Olympus Close, Ipswich.

The business has gone into liquidation with the loss of 18 jobs, and directors' posts, and debts of more than £727,000.

Lindacre was established in January 2009 and most recently has been operating from its modern workshops at Olympus Close on the White House Industrial Estate.

The business was set up by directors who had formerly worked at the Lind Land Rover dealership in Norwich Road, Ipswich including Greg Rashbrook, who became managing director of the new Lindacre.

It originally operated from premises in Farthing Road Industrial Estate.

The former Lindacre care serrvice and sales facility is now available to let. Savills say it is suitabe for a number of commercial uses including logistics, storage or distribution.

Lindacre then moved to the larger premises in Olympus Close five years ago.

The larger commercial unit was fitted out to exacting Land Rover compliance standards with an investment of £400,000

In addition to Land Rover repair and maintenance work, Lindacre expanded and added car dealership for the Korean manufacturer SsangYong in July 2014.

The company said it faced a tough year in 2018 when it was hit by increased diesel scare mongering, emissions test changes, supply issues and concerns over Brexit.

Former Lindacre service centre, Olympus Close, Ipswich.

Attempts to increase working capital had failed and the company has now been put into administration with Ensors of Ipswich appointed as administrators.

Join liquidator Mark Upton said: "The company went into liquidation last Tuesday and the company has ceased trading.

"There are assets we are trying to dispose of, with a view to benefitting creditors."

Describing the business premises, he said: "It is set up as a car workshop and service centre to a very high specification.

"We are looking to find somebody interested in coming in and taking on these premises."

Commercial agent Chris Moody, of Savills, added that the unit would suit a variety of commercial uses, not just car servicing.

He said: "The unit is currently equipped with a series of car hoists, and MOT bays, EV vehicle facilities and exhaust extraction, which may be available to an incoming party if required."

Mr Moody said this was an impressive, modern high bay workshop warehouse with good connections to the A12/A14 on the west side of Ipswich.

The property is being offered on a new lease, he added.

No-one was available at Lindacre to comment on the closure.