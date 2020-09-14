Wartime-themed cafe set to open in Ipswich town centre

A 1940s-themed cafe will soon be opening in Ipswich after planning permission for the site was approved.

The new cafe is set to open in St Peter’s Street after Ipswich Borough Council approved a change of use application to turn the former shop space into a cafe.

In the application to IBC, it was mentioned that the new business would be specifically themed as a wartime tearoom selling a range of refreshments including sandwiches and cakes.

The cafe is set to occupy the two ground floor and two first floor rooms, with space outside also set to be used in good weather.

Those behind the project believe the shop unit will provide the perfect location for the cafe because “it is an older, listed building already full of character”.

“We believe 31 St Peters Street has the ideal layout and feel for a 1940s tearoom and will fit in perfectly with its historical features and presence in the town,” the application’s design and access statement said.

The building was previously used as a kitchen material showroom and will be given new 1940s fixtures to tie in with the theme of the building.

In recent days, coverings have gone up over the former shop’s windows as work begins inside - with an A board outside the building suggesting that the new name for the cafe will be The Blitz.

