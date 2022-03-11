More than 2,000 faulty and dangerous ladders seized at Port of Felixstowe

One of the seized ladders from Port of Felixstowe bending during strength testing. - Credit: Test & Research Centre

More than 2,000 faulty ladders have been seized by Suffolk Trading Standards at the Port of Felixstowe.

The seizure was the largest ever shipment of ladders detained and inspected by Trading Standards officer.

Ladders measuring 2.6m, 3.2m and 3.8m were recovered by the Suffolk County Council department.

During several strength tests, the ladder samples buckled or broke before the full test load could be applied.

Suffolk County Council Trading Standards said the tests suggests the ladders could break in normal use – causing a fall from height and risk of injury or fatality.

They were destroyed before they could be used.

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for public health and public protection, said: "The dangerous goods stopped at the border by the Imports team includes thousands of substandard ladders, which were refused entry into the UK or destroyed following inspection and testing during partnership working with colleagues at the Test & Research Centre.

"These posed a significant risk to the public and could have caused serious injury, or even death, had they found their way into the marketplace.

"Of course, consumers can also protect themselves by only making purchases from reputable retailers and remaining vigilant.

"The CE mark is usually a good indication that an item has been manufactured to meet required safety requirements and should be found on goods such as toys, electrical items, and machinery.

"However, this doesn’t apply to ladders, so if they do bear the CE mark, this is a clear warning sign that they may be substandard.

"It’s also worth remembering that if a price looks too good to be true, you’re probably being offered an inferior product that hasn’t been adequately tested and could prove very harmful."