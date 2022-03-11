More than 2,000 faulty and dangerous ladders seized at Port of Felixstowe
- Credit: Test & Research Centre
More than 2,000 faulty ladders have been seized by Suffolk Trading Standards at the Port of Felixstowe.
The seizure was the largest ever shipment of ladders detained and inspected by Trading Standards officer.
Ladders measuring 2.6m, 3.2m and 3.8m were recovered by the Suffolk County Council department.
During several strength tests, the ladder samples buckled or broke before the full test load could be applied.
Suffolk County Council Trading Standards said the tests suggests the ladders could break in normal use – causing a fall from height and risk of injury or fatality.
They were destroyed before they could be used.
Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for public health and public protection, said: "The dangerous goods stopped at the border by the Imports team includes thousands of substandard ladders, which were refused entry into the UK or destroyed following inspection and testing during partnership working with colleagues at the Test & Research Centre.
Most Read
- 1 Felixstowe couple who made thousands dealing drugs will only pay back £281
- 2 Ipswich cocaine 'delivery drivers' jailed for more than four years
- 3 Corrie McKeague inquest: Lorry driver says 'no-one inside bin' that was emptied
- 4 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
- 5 Plans to take Portman Road to 'level required by Premier League' revealed
- 6 Six tips for saving money on fuel as prices soar across UK
- 7 Person injured after two-car crash near Ipswich town centre
- 8 Special bus service put on in tribute to 'one in a lifetime' granny
- 9 Welcome Back, Ipswich! Weekend packed with fun events starts Friday
- 10 Plans for 70-bed care home at garden centre site refused for second time
"These posed a significant risk to the public and could have caused serious injury, or even death, had they found their way into the marketplace.
"Of course, consumers can also protect themselves by only making purchases from reputable retailers and remaining vigilant.
"The CE mark is usually a good indication that an item has been manufactured to meet required safety requirements and should be found on goods such as toys, electrical items, and machinery.
"However, this doesn’t apply to ladders, so if they do bear the CE mark, this is a clear warning sign that they may be substandard.
"It’s also worth remembering that if a price looks too good to be true, you’re probably being offered an inferior product that hasn’t been adequately tested and could prove very harmful."