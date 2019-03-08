Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Video

WATCH: See amazing time-lapse video of The Hold taking shape

PUBLISHED: 12:21 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 02 August 2019

The Hold is starting to take shape Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Hold is starting to take shape Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A new time lapse video has emerged showing the £20m Hold rapidly taking shape close to Ipswich Waterfront.

The Hold - the new HQ for the Suffolk Record Office - is rapidly taking shape at the University of Suffolk.

It is also an education centre linked to the University of Suffolk and is being built on their campus, just a short distance from the Ipswich Waterfront, by contractors RG Carter.

The builders have been capturing their progress on video over the months.

Work on the project started in late 2018 and the building is expected to be externally complete by the late summer.

It will then be fitted out internally before being handed over to Suffolk County Council at the end of the year.

It is then expected to take several months to fill it with county records and prepare it for opening - currently planned for Easter 2020.

The total cost of the heritage project is around £20m.

Of that £10m has come from a Heritage Lottery Fund grant, with £5m from the county council and the rest from a number of other sources including the University of Suffolk.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Man found with 24,000 extreme pornographic images

Paul Wyatt was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/INGRAM PUBLISHING

Body found in search for missing man Brian Nunn

Brian Nunn went missing from home on Friday, July 19 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Gallery Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Factory worker narrowly avoids going to jail for driving while banned

Vasile Tocila was pulled over by police in Bramford Road Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed - The 10 most popular Ipswich properties on Zoopla

Here are the most popular houses in Ipswich with househunters in July 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans revealed for new 300 pupil sixth form centre near Stowmarket

Plans for a new sixth form at Stowupland High School have been published. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

First bands announced for new Ipswich music festival

Well-known local band Dingus Khan will perform. Picture: DINGUS KHAN

Tickets available for Ed Sheeran exhibition at Ipswich Christchurch Mansion

Christchurch Mansion will be hosting 'Made in Suffolk', an exhibition about Ed Sheeran. L-R Emma Roodhouse, Henry and Barry Chevallier-Guild, Cllr Carol Jones, Mayor Jane Riley, James Steward, Brad Jones, Jane Wadman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: See amazing time-lapse video of The Hold taking shape

The Hold is starting to take shape Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Body found in search for missing man Brian Nunn

Brian Nunn went missing from home on Friday, July 19 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists