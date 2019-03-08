Video

WATCH: See amazing time-lapse video of The Hold taking shape

The Hold is starting to take shape Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A new time lapse video has emerged showing the £20m Hold rapidly taking shape close to Ipswich Waterfront.

The Hold - the new HQ for the Suffolk Record Office - is rapidly taking shape at the University of Suffolk.

It is also an education centre linked to the University of Suffolk and is being built on their campus, just a short distance from the Ipswich Waterfront, by contractors RG Carter.

The builders have been capturing their progress on video over the months.

Work on the project started in late 2018 and the building is expected to be externally complete by the late summer.

It will then be fitted out internally before being handed over to Suffolk County Council at the end of the year.

It is then expected to take several months to fill it with county records and prepare it for opening - currently planned for Easter 2020.

The total cost of the heritage project is around £20m.

Of that £10m has come from a Heritage Lottery Fund grant, with £5m from the county council and the rest from a number of other sources including the University of Suffolk.