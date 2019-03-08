Dove Street Inn beer festival gets under way in Ipswich

Variety is the spice of life. Dove Street Inn landlord Ady Smith with two contrasting pints of draught beer.. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Hundreds of pints of beer and cider will be pulled at the Dove Street Inn summer beer festival this weekend.

Landlords Ady and Karen Smith have pulled out all the stops for their 60th beer festival in Ipswich, with beers from right across the country including new products to try.

Mrs Smith said: "We are really looking forward to it.

"A lot of people go away with families over the Bank Holiday weekend, so traditionally we have our summer beer festival now when people are back.

"The forecast is good and we have beers from right across the country, from Scotland, to Wales to the Channel Islands.

"This is our 60th beer festival both here and at our previous pub, The Milestone.

"Our first beer festival was in November 1998.

"The figures are amazing. We have sold 221,828 pints and 11,446 cheeseburgers

"This year too the gin bar will be open from 4.30pm and customers can bring their drinks into the pub."

There would also be a range of no-alcohol drinks and low alcohol beers, she added.

There are around 3,200 pints of real ale on tap this time, including 48 real ales, 21 real ciders and 21 real craft beers.

This festival follows on from a successful May Festival at the Dove and includes some new breweries, as well as a range of beer choices to try.

The Dove Street Inn brewery's own-brewed Diamond and Thirsty Walker are on offer, along with brews from as far as Aberdeen and Leeds, Wiltshire and Guernsey.

Closer to home there are draught beers from Maldon, Colchester, Bungay and, of course, Southwold - including Adnams-own So Many Different Worlds.

As always there are some tremendous beer names - Summer Daze Golden Ale, Scapegoat, Taiphoon, Two Timmy's Strawberry Blonde and Moongazing among them.

The Dove Street Inn Beer Festival runs through until Sunday night with beers on draught in the pub, tap room and green room.