Contractors set to work on historic port wall

PUBLISHED: 13:38 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:38 14 September 2020

Repairs underway to New Cut wall at ABP Port of Ipswich Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP

Repairs underway to New Cut wall at ABP Port of Ipswich Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP

Stephen Waller

Around £370k is being invested in repairs to an historic river wall at the old entrance to the Port of Ipswich Wet Dock.

Port owner Associated British Ports (ABP) is fixing a 25m-long section of the ‘New Cut’ river wall to preserve its integrity after its sustained damage during bad weather, it said.

The work is expected to take around three months, with contractors JT Mackley paying special attention to maintaining the overall look of the river wall to ensure that it blends in over time, said ABP.

They will be using a modern piling crane to help with the works on the 19th century wall.

JT Mackley, which is based near Brighton, was the contractor used on recent repairs and improvements to Lowestoft’s sea defences and promenade.

Paul Ager, ABP divisional port manager for the east coast, said: “We look forward to completing these repairs to the ‘New Cut’ river wall section before the winter period, so that it can continue to serve the Ipswich community as it has been doing for centuries.”

The ports of Ipswich, King’s Lynn, Lowestoft together contribute around £360m to the UK economy every year.

