News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

5 businesses opening up in Ipswich soon

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:53 AM August 19, 2022
Signs for a new wine bar have gone up in Ipswich

Signs for a new wine bar have gone up in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

From a fast food chain with a Mexican twist to a new bar on Ipswich Waterfront, a number of businesses have revealed plans to open in the town soon.

Here are five companies you can expect to see open in Suffolk's county town in the coming weeks and months.

Harry's Handcrafted Doughnuts

Harry's Handcrafted Donuts is opening in Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich

Harry's Handcrafted Doughnuts is opening in Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Harry's, a recently-launched doughnut and coffee chain, will become the first new tenant at Sailmakers shopping centre after it was taken over by ALB Group.

It is due to open in the autumn and will have a seating area for customers to enjoy their food and drink.

Taco Bell

Former Carphone Warehouse unit

Taco Bell is set to open its first Ipswich branch - Credit: Paul Geater

Mexican-inspired fast food chain Taco Bell has expanded into the UK in recent years and has earmarked a site in Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich.

The company is expected to receive the green light to open a restaurant there next week.

BrewDog

Brewdog has been given a licence to open on the Waterfront.

BrewDog is set to open a bar on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Jason Noble

BrewDog, the craft beer chain, has received permission for a new bar in a vacant unit on Ipswich Waterfront.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire breaks out in café near Ipswich town centre
  2. 2 Child taken to hospital after collision with car in Ipswich
  3. 3 Hopes Summertime Ipswich firework display will go ahead
  1. 4 Car carrying three passengers not wearing seatbelts stopped on A12
  2. 5 New doughnut and coffee chain opening in Ipswich shopping centre
  3. 6 Fire at waste centre near Ipswich believed to have been started by battery
  4. 7 Lane closure as lorry overturns on A14 in Felixstowe
  5. 8 Pride as Ipswich A Level students celebrate results
  6. 9 'The food at this new Ipswich restaurant tastes amazing'
  7. 10 Police investigating disorder during and after Ipswich Town derby match

Back in March, the firm applied for permission to set up 17 tables and 78 chairs outside the venue.

The Grape Escape

The new bar promises wine tasting 

The Grape Escape is set to open in St Margaret's Street - Credit: Archant

Signs have recently gone up for The Grape Escape, a new wine tasting bar at the corner of St Margaret's Street and Northgate Street.

Work has been going on at the unit, with posters advertising packages for dinner parties, weddings and functions.

Ann Summers

Ann Summers opening soon shop front

Retailer Ann Summers is on the move in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Clothing retailer Ann Summers is moving into a prime location in Tavern Street from its store further away from the town centre in Westgate Street.

It will open next to The Flying Tiger and the former Hotter shoe shop, which has stood vacant for almost two years.

Retail
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Butt & Oyster, in Pin Mill near Ipswich, has been included in an Observer guide

Pubs

Pub with 'gorgeous views' named one of UK's best waterside drinking spots

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich businessman Mark Beadsworth and his son, Dylan, and friend, Gareth Lake, were on set with TOWIE stars last week

Ipswich man and Cadillac films with The Only Way Is Essex

Abygail Fossett

person
An application has been submitted for a premises licence at 2A St Margaret's Plain in Ipswich.

Application submitted for new store in Ipswich

Abygail Fossett

person
Tributes have been paid to baby Harry who was killed in a serious crash in Clacton

'My darling boy' - Mum's tribute to six-month-old baby who died after crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon