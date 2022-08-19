5 businesses opening up in Ipswich soon

Signs for a new wine bar have gone up in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

From a fast food chain with a Mexican twist to a new bar on Ipswich Waterfront, a number of businesses have revealed plans to open in the town soon.

Here are five companies you can expect to see open in Suffolk's county town in the coming weeks and months.

Harry's Handcrafted Doughnuts

Harry's Handcrafted Doughnuts is opening in Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Harry's, a recently-launched doughnut and coffee chain, will become the first new tenant at Sailmakers shopping centre after it was taken over by ALB Group.

It is due to open in the autumn and will have a seating area for customers to enjoy their food and drink.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is set to open its first Ipswich branch - Credit: Paul Geater

Mexican-inspired fast food chain Taco Bell has expanded into the UK in recent years and has earmarked a site in Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich.

The company is expected to receive the green light to open a restaurant there next week.

BrewDog

BrewDog is set to open a bar on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Jason Noble

BrewDog, the craft beer chain, has received permission for a new bar in a vacant unit on Ipswich Waterfront.

Back in March, the firm applied for permission to set up 17 tables and 78 chairs outside the venue.

The Grape Escape

The Grape Escape is set to open in St Margaret's Street - Credit: Archant

Signs have recently gone up for The Grape Escape, a new wine tasting bar at the corner of St Margaret's Street and Northgate Street.

Work has been going on at the unit, with posters advertising packages for dinner parties, weddings and functions.

Ann Summers

Retailer Ann Summers is on the move in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Clothing retailer Ann Summers is moving into a prime location in Tavern Street from its store further away from the town centre in Westgate Street.

It will open next to The Flying Tiger and the former Hotter shoe shop, which has stood vacant for almost two years.