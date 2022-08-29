5 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now

The Thomas Wolsey was named after Ipswich's famous 16th century statesman and Catholic bishop - Credit: Fleurets

Fancy taking on your own boozer? Plenty of people dream about being a landlord and pulling pints at their own pub.

Here are five pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now.

Swan and Hedgehog, Ipswich

Ed Sheeran played at the Swan and Hedgehog before becoming an international star - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Ipswich town centre pub is close to the Cornhill and is well-known for hosting live music, being one of the venues that Ed Sheeran played at as he made his name in Suffolk.

The pub is currently rented out on a lease expiring in 2034, but the freehold of the property can be purchased for £575,000.

The White Horse, Felixstowe

The White Horse in Felixstowe was subject to planning proposals - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans to demolish The White Horse and build a store and homes in its place have been submitted in recent years, but were turned down by East Suffolk Council earlier this year.

The pub has been listed for sale with Savills, with the price available on application.

The Thomas Wolsey, Ipswich

The beer garden of The Thomas Wolsey in Ipswich - Credit: Fleurets

The Thomas Wolsey, one of Ipswich's oldest pubs, has been in the ownership of father and son Dougie and Ben I‘Anson since 2011.

But Dougie is preparing to retire and Ben is set to explore other ventures, meaning the venue has been listed for sale.

Fleurets is marketing The Thomas Wolsey with a guide price of £585,000 plus stock at valuation.

The Red Lion, Great Bricett

The Red Lion in Great Bricett is for sale - Credit: Archant

This Grade II-listed pub south of Stowmarket in the heart of rural Suffolk is another venue being marketed by estate agent Savills.

The village pub comes with an extensive beer garden and kitchen, with the price of the freehold £400,000.

The Queen, Brandeston

The Queen is in Brandeston in east Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

The Queen in Brandeston, near Framlingham in east Suffolk, was originally built in 1447.

It features an in-house shop, three bedrooms of private accommodation and has space for 50 people to eat.

Everard Cole is marketing the pub with a price of £499,950.