5 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now
- Credit: Fleurets
Fancy taking on your own boozer? Plenty of people dream about being a landlord and pulling pints at their own pub.
Here are five pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now.
Swan and Hedgehog, Ipswich
The Ipswich town centre pub is close to the Cornhill and is well-known for hosting live music, being one of the venues that Ed Sheeran played at as he made his name in Suffolk.
The pub is currently rented out on a lease expiring in 2034, but the freehold of the property can be purchased for £575,000.
The White Horse, Felixstowe
Plans to demolish The White Horse and build a store and homes in its place have been submitted in recent years, but were turned down by East Suffolk Council earlier this year.
The pub has been listed for sale with Savills, with the price available on application.
The Thomas Wolsey, Ipswich
Most Read
- 1 From peanuts to £10m in 2 years: Ipswich man celebrates success
- 2 A14 westbound closed after car fire and fuel spillage
- 3 5 things you used to be able to do in Ipswich - but can't do now
- 4 Plans revealed for 'adult gaming centre' in town centre
- 5 First look inside the newly-designed Lush in Ipswich town centre
- 6 First look at new home near Christchurch Park with £1m price tag
- 7 Severe delays on A14 and Orwell Bridge after car breaks down
- 8 How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023
- 9 7 roadworks for Suffolk drivers to look out for this week
- 10 Funds found to improve congested junction in Whitton and Claydon
The Thomas Wolsey, one of Ipswich's oldest pubs, has been in the ownership of father and son Dougie and Ben I‘Anson since 2011.
But Dougie is preparing to retire and Ben is set to explore other ventures, meaning the venue has been listed for sale.
Fleurets is marketing The Thomas Wolsey with a guide price of £585,000 plus stock at valuation.
The Red Lion, Great Bricett
This Grade II-listed pub south of Stowmarket in the heart of rural Suffolk is another venue being marketed by estate agent Savills.
The village pub comes with an extensive beer garden and kitchen, with the price of the freehold £400,000.
The Queen, Brandeston
The Queen in Brandeston, near Framlingham in east Suffolk, was originally built in 1447.
It features an in-house shop, three bedrooms of private accommodation and has space for 50 people to eat.
Everard Cole is marketing the pub with a price of £499,950.