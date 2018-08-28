First students in new building in September 2019

Work has started on the �5m new Learning and Technolog Centre, at the Braintree Campus of Colchester Institute. Stuart Cadman, Managing Director, Cadman Constructio George Kieffer, Essex Vice Chair, South East LEP and Chair, Haven Gateway Partnership, Jon Hayden, Corporate Director, Braintree District Council, Cllr Ray Gooding, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, Essex County Council, Cllr Gagan Mohindra Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Essex County Council, Alison Andreas, Principal and Chief Executive, Colchester Institute,Adam Bryan, Managing Director, South East LEP, Christian Brodie, Chair, South East LEP, Christopher Bridge, Chair of Colchester Institute Corporation Board. Picture: JESSICA RILEY Archant

Work has started on a new £5m Learning and Technology Centre, on the Braintree Campus of Colchester Institute.

Invited guests donned their Hi Vis vests and hard hats yesterday in order to break ground on the new construction.

The event marked the inaugural work for a new Learning and Technology Centre, which aims to provide students with a high-quality learning experience using industry-standard equipment.

A state-of-the-art IT and Digital Media Centre will be housed inside the new construction alongside other teaching areas, workshops and computer suites. With consumer spend predicted to drive growth in the IT and Digital sector, the centre will help the demand for skilled workforce highlighted by employers in the region.

The Learning and Technology Centre will complement the existing STEM Innovation Centre, which since opening in June 2017 has provided students and apprentices with the tools to learn and be skilled to industry standard.

Colchester Institute’s principal and chief executive, Alison Andreas said “We have marked today, another significant milestone in our exciting Braintree campus masterplan. This time next year, our campus will be fully modernised, with every building boasting state of the art learning spaces and industry standard facilities.

“Here, young people and adults will gain the skills and knowledge that will secure their future job prospects, and supply local employers with the skills their businesses need today and into the future. This is such a far cry from the campus we inherited in 2010, and we’re hugely grateful to the SELEP and Essex County Council for their generous support for this significant re-development programme.”

Gagan Mohindra, cabinet member for Economic Development at Essex County Council said: “The addition of this new Learning and Technology Centre to Colchester Institute’s STEM Innovation centre in Braintree will enhance the skills eco-system in Essex. This facility will help to make our county even more agile and responsive to the labour market as well as helping our residents to prosper now and in the future.”