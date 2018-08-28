Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

First students in new building in September 2019

PUBLISHED: 10:13 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:20 29 November 2018

Work has started on the �5m new Learning and Technolog Centre, at the Braintree Campus of Colchester Institute. Stuart Cadman, Managing Director, Cadman Constructio George Kieffer, Essex Vice Chair, South East LEP and Chair, Haven Gateway Partnership, Jon Hayden, Corporate Director, Braintree District Council, Cllr Ray Gooding, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, Essex County Council, Cllr Gagan Mohindra Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Essex County Council, Alison Andreas, Principal and Chief Executive, Colchester Institute,Adam Bryan, Managing Director, South East LEP, Christian Brodie, Chair, South East LEP, Christopher Bridge, Chair of Colchester Institute Corporation Board. Picture: JESSICA RILEY

Work has started on the �5m new Learning and Technolog Centre, at the Braintree Campus of Colchester Institute. Stuart Cadman, Managing Director, Cadman Constructio George Kieffer, Essex Vice Chair, South East LEP and Chair, Haven Gateway Partnership, Jon Hayden, Corporate Director, Braintree District Council, Cllr Ray Gooding, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, Essex County Council, Cllr Gagan Mohindra Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Essex County Council, Alison Andreas, Principal and Chief Executive, Colchester Institute,Adam Bryan, Managing Director, South East LEP, Christian Brodie, Chair, South East LEP, Christopher Bridge, Chair of Colchester Institute Corporation Board. Picture: JESSICA RILEY

Archant

Work has started on a new £5m Learning and Technology Centre, on the Braintree Campus of Colchester Institute.

Invited guests donned their Hi Vis vests and hard hats yesterday in order to break ground on the new construction.

The event marked the inaugural work for a new Learning and Technology Centre, which aims to provide students with a high-quality learning experience using industry-standard equipment.

A state-of-the-art IT and Digital Media Centre will be housed inside the new construction alongside other teaching areas, workshops and computer suites. With consumer spend predicted to drive growth in the IT and Digital sector, the centre will help the demand for skilled workforce highlighted by employers in the region.

The Learning and Technology Centre will complement the existing STEM Innovation Centre, which since opening in June 2017 has provided students and apprentices with the tools to learn and be skilled to industry standard.

Colchester Institute’s principal and chief executive, Alison Andreas said “We have marked today, another significant milestone in our exciting Braintree campus masterplan. This time next year, our campus will be fully modernised, with every building boasting state of the art learning spaces and industry standard facilities.

“Here, young people and adults will gain the skills and knowledge that will secure their future job prospects, and supply local employers with the skills their businesses need today and into the future. This is such a far cry from the campus we inherited in 2010, and we’re hugely grateful to the SELEP and Essex County Council for their generous support for this significant re-development programme.”

Gagan Mohindra, cabinet member for Economic Development at Essex County Council said: “The addition of this new Learning and Technology Centre to Colchester Institute’s STEM Innovation centre in Braintree will enhance the skills eco-system in Essex. This facility will help to make our county even more agile and responsive to the labour market as well as helping our residents to prosper now and in the future.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

09:55 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers have been told that the Orwell Bridge has now closed following reports of high cross-winds.

Video Orwell Bridge to close at 10am

08:32 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers have been told the Orwell Bridge will now close at 10am this morning, missing the morning rush hour.

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

07:05 Dominic Moffitt
Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

An explosion and subsequent fire at a property in Ipswich is being treated as suspicious, it has been revealed.

Video Protesters demonstrate against proposals for new business park

27 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Scores of protesters wave their placards in demonstration against plans for a new business park near Trimley St Martin Picture: REBECCA ATHERSTONE

Scores of demonstrators took to the streets in Felixstowe yesterday to protest a proposal to transform 300 acres of nearby farmland into a business park.

Fallen tree blocks road

09:03 Andrew Papworth
The fallen tree in Thurleston Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A tree blown over by strong winds is blocking a town road.

Green light given for next phase of Sproughton Sugar Beet site work

08:32 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Demolition of the Sproughton sugar beet factory site Picture: NICOLE DRURY, IBC

Plans for the next phase of work to establish an enterprise park on the former Sproughton Sugar Beet site have been given the green light.

Drink-driving trucker banned after Port of Felixstowe breath test

07:30 Tom Potter
Ricard Ruzgel failed a roadside breath test in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A truck driver has paid with his livelihood for a night of drinking before being caught over the limit near the Port of Felixstowe.

A Strictly-style ballroom dancing competition and Christmas on the Cornhill in 1984

05:30 Sam Dawes
Busy night on the Cornhill as the Christmas lights were switched on Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

November 1984 is the focus of today’s Throwback Thursday feature and here we look at a dance festival, the action from Portman Road and the annual Christmas lights switch on.

Probe launched into cause of ‘explosion’ and fire at Ipswich house

00:30 Tom Potter
Fire broke out following an explosion at a property in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich Picture: TOM POTTER

Firefighters were called to an unoccupied semi-detached Ipswich home following an explosion on Wednesday night.

Lights switch-on event gets Christmas under way at the seaside

05:30 Richard Cornwell
People gathered to see the Christmas lights get switched on in Felixstowe Picture: HARMAN HOPKINS

Christmas gets under way in Felixstowe this weekend when thousands of people are expected to pack the town centre for the switch-on of the resort’s festive lights.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video Orwell Bridge to close at 10am

The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Fallen tree blocks road

The fallen tree in Thurleston Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24