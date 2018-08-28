Helping fund Professor Stephen Hawking Centre

Designs of the Stephen Hawking centre from the east. Picture: Headway Suffolk Archant

Headway Suffolk is inviting businesses to support its building of a new brain injury rehabilitation hub and housing centre in Ipswich by using its Christmas E-Cards in return for a donation.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The brain injury charity is building the £5m Professor Stephen Hawking Centre, which includes 24 homes in two bungalows and a new rehabilitation hub for local adults with acquired brain injuries and neurological conditions, in the Ravenswood area of Ipswich, to be ready by 2020.

To help meet the cost of the build, Headway Suffolk has a fundraising brick appeal where anyone, from large businesses, schools and to families, can buy a brick from just 50p each.

This Christmas, businesses can send their customers Headway Suffolk e-cards, personalised with the company’s name and logo and featuring two designs, in return for a donation towards the brick appeal.

To do so, contact David Crane, the charity’s communications and marketing officer, on 01284 702535 or by email: davidcrane@headwaysuffolk.org.uk.

Anyone wishing to get more involved in the new build project should contact Helen Fairweather, Chief Executive, on 01473 712225 or email: helenfairweather@headwaysuffolk.org.uk.

Headway Suffolk is also planning ahead for a new rehabilitation hub in Bury St Edmunds by being involved in discussions with St Edmundsbury Borough Council about early plans for the multi-million pound Western Way Development, a new public services building which is set to open in 2023.

For more information on the housing plans, visit: www.headwaysuffolk.org.uk/housing.