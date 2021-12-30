7 Ipswich stores that opened for business this year
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Several businesses have taken the plunge and opened new stores in and around Ipswich town centre in 2021, despite the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.
Here's seven that served their first customers this year.
Tesco Express, Tavern Street
There were fears the old Croydon's building in Tavern Street could be left vacant for some time when Jack Wills left, but Tesco snapped it up.
The supermarket's latest Express branch served its first customers in September.
Geek Retreat, Upper Brook Street
Pop culture store and café Geek Retreat has been expanding across the country and opened its Ipswich branch in October.
The store, which has proved a hit with the gaming crowd in Suffolk, has taken over the Age UK unit after it closed last year.
Microshops, Carr Street
This may be cheating as Microshops is multiple stores in one, but a number of small business set up in the former Peacocks building near the town centre in the summer.
Most Read
- 1 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
- 2 'We need to protect vulnerable' - tackle store responds to bad review
- 3 'A terrific disappointment': What next for now-derelict Shrubland Hall?
- 4 'Incredible response' for New Year's Eve bookings at Ipswich venues
- 5 Matchday Recap: Three points as Town beat Chairboys
- 6 New parents 'so in love' with 'amazing' Christmas Day arrival Archie
- 7 Talking African grey parrot lost in Ipswich
- 8 £18m green depot plans announced for former Ipswich metal works
- 9 Family enjoys first Christmas with little Lumi after friend's surrogacy
- 10 'Stunning' home overlooking famous Suffolk beauty spot for sale for £1.4m
Inside you can find a florist, a coffee and a number of other small retailers.
Aldi, Europa Way
Aldi created 22 new jobs in Ipswich when it opened its latest budget supermarket in Europa Way, off Sproughton Road, back in April.
The German retailer revealed later that spring it was looking to open more stores across Suffolk.
House of Tweed, Tavern Street
House of Tweed, a store selling handbags, clothes and accessories, opened in Tavern Street in November.
The national retailer moved into the former Hotter shoe store, initially only for the Christmas period.
Farmfoods, Meredith Road
The closure of Aldi in Meredith Road opened the door for Farmfoods to swoop in and take charge of the sizeable unit.
The store opened eight days before Christmas and will operate alongside Farmfoods' existing shop in nearby Bramford Road.
Lucy's Unwrapped & Refill, Woodbridge Road
Lucy Storey was able to open her first-ever store in July following a successful online crowdfunding campaign, which attracted more than £10,000 in donations.
It's an eco-friendly store allowing customers to refill on foods and chemicals, helping to protect the environment.