Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Opening date for Food Warehouse in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:45 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 18 July 2019

Two giant Food Warehouse stores, from the Iceland Foods Group, are to open at Euro Retail Park and Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich in the next few weeks Picture: NICK SEDDON

Two giant Food Warehouse stores, from the Iceland Foods Group, are to open at Euro Retail Park and Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich in the next few weeks Picture: NICK SEDDON

Nicholas A Seddon

A giant Food Warehouse, the latest development by the Iceland Foods supermarket group, is to open in Ipswich at the end of the month.

Two Food Warehouse stores, from the Iceland Foods Group, are to open at Euro Retail Park and Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich in the next few weeks Picture: NICK SEDDONTwo Food Warehouse stores, from the Iceland Foods Group, are to open at Euro Retail Park and Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich in the next few weeks Picture: NICK SEDDON

Food Warehouse has invested more than £750,000 bringing its latest wholesale supermarket to the Euro Retail Park.

It is a 8,694 sq ft unit scheduled to open on Tuesday July 30.

The wholesale and bulk sales store has created 30 new retail jobs, it said.

It is one of two Food Warehouse in the pipeline for Ipswich - another large unit on the Suffolk Retail Park, off London Road, is earmarked for a Food Warehouse and is set to open over the summer.

The Suffolk Retail Park store, close to The Range, Next and Argos, has been refurbished and a large section of car park resurfaced ready for the new arrival.

You may also want to watch:

The opening date has not been revealed.

A spokesman said the Food Warehouse concept combines the convenience of bulk buying and fresh food over 3,000 product lines without the hassle of membership.

Launched five years ago there are already 100 Food Warehouses across the country, in retail parks and larger shopping districts.

Each store is given a quality warehouse style fit-out, and ranges in size from 8,000 sq ft to 15,000 sq ft.

Kristian Barrett operations director for The Food Warehouse said: "We're delighted to be opening our new store in Ipswich.

"The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods."

Ipswich store manager Dominic Sharpe added: "The whole team is excited to welcome local shoppers to our brand new store, which is something totally different for Ipswich."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Investigation launched after baby dies

Police are at the scene of an address in Gerard Road, Clacton, after the death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holiday park to face legal action after talks fail to resolve 'complex' problems on site

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman robbed at bus stop in Ipswich town centre

The robbery happened in St Matthew's Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

How much money does McDonald's bring into Ipswich each year?

McDonald's has said it contributes £9.1m each year to the Ipswich economy. Photo: Archant.

Live Today's news as it happens

All the latest news from Suffolk and Essex can be found on our live blog Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Woman robbed at bus stop in Ipswich town centre

The robbery happened in St Matthew's Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Police car and another vehicle involved in Ipswich crash

The crash happened in the middle of the junction around 8pm on Tuesday, July 16 Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Does Ipswich need to improve its image?

Independent Ipswich businesses can apply for a grant to help spruce up their shop fronts. Cathy Frost, of Loveone, has welcomed the council scheme. Photo: Charlotte Bond.

Have you seen the stunning new mural by Ipswich Waterfront?

Some of the volunteers who helped paint the incredible artwork that now covers the wall of DanceEast studio Picture: ZOE POWER

Ipswich ‘eyesore’ to be demolished for new housing development

Geest House, opposite Chantry Park, which is due to be knocked down for a new housing development. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opening date for Food Warehouse in Ipswich

Two giant Food Warehouse stores, from the Iceland Foods Group, are to open at Euro Retail Park and Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich in the next few weeks Picture: NICK SEDDON

Investigation launched after baby dies

Police are at the scene of an address in Gerard Road, Clacton, after the death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists