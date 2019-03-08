Opening date for Food Warehouse in Ipswich

Two giant Food Warehouse stores, from the Iceland Foods Group, are to open at Euro Retail Park and Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich in the next few weeks Picture: NICK SEDDON Nicholas A Seddon

A giant Food Warehouse, the latest development by the Iceland Foods supermarket group, is to open in Ipswich at the end of the month.

Food Warehouse has invested more than £750,000 bringing its latest wholesale supermarket to the Euro Retail Park.

It is a 8,694 sq ft unit scheduled to open on Tuesday July 30.

The wholesale and bulk sales store has created 30 new retail jobs, it said.

It is one of two Food Warehouse in the pipeline for Ipswich - another large unit on the Suffolk Retail Park, off London Road, is earmarked for a Food Warehouse and is set to open over the summer.

The Suffolk Retail Park store, close to The Range, Next and Argos, has been refurbished and a large section of car park resurfaced ready for the new arrival.

The opening date has not been revealed.

A spokesman said the Food Warehouse concept combines the convenience of bulk buying and fresh food over 3,000 product lines without the hassle of membership.

Launched five years ago there are already 100 Food Warehouses across the country, in retail parks and larger shopping districts.

Each store is given a quality warehouse style fit-out, and ranges in size from 8,000 sq ft to 15,000 sq ft.

Kristian Barrett operations director for The Food Warehouse said: "We're delighted to be opening our new store in Ipswich.

"The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods."

Ipswich store manager Dominic Sharpe added: "The whole team is excited to welcome local shoppers to our brand new store, which is something totally different for Ipswich."