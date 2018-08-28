Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Medical equipment can be used for children

PUBLISHED: 12:27 11 December 2018

Darren Webb of Mixbrow and Shelley Symonds with other member of the Barking pre-school group, Needham Market. Picture: MIXBROW CONSTRUCTION

Darren Webb of Mixbrow and Shelley Symonds with other member of the Barking pre-school group, Needham Market. Picture: MIXBROW CONSTRUCTION

Archant

Suffolk construction contractor, Mixbrow has donated a defibrillator to Barking pre-school after a three-year-old child suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at the pre-school earlier this year.

In February, Annabel Brightwell collapsed while dancing, and pre-school team members Shelley Symonds, Ness Hall, Zoe Corbett, Lucy Glendinning and Elisha Thorpe had to perform CPR for 20 minutes until the paramedics and air ambulance arrived.

During this time, they were advised to use the de-fib machine from outside the village hall - which is also home to the pre-school - but once they opened it, they realised the machine didn’t have child pads and were told by emergency services not to use it under any circumstances.

The incident raised concerns that the pre-school staff needed to have access to, and be able to use, a defribrillator on children. So, they decided to purchase one for their use and had started to fundraise for the £1,500 needed.

Mixbrow Construction, based on the Lion Barn Industrial Estate in Needham Market stepped in to donate a machine as well as arranging for the staff to receive one-to-one training on how to use the machine by qualified first aid trainers.

Shelley Symonds manager at Barking Pre-school said: “This is an incredible gift from Mixbrow which has given us all peace of mind should we ever have the unfortunate need to use it again.”

Darren Webb, managing director of Mixbrow added: “When we heard about Annabel’s story, we realised that things could have gone very differently, and we wanted to help. It is our hope that Shelley and her team never have a reason to call on the defibrillator, but hopefully now they will be confident that they both have the equipment at hand if the need arises and the knowledge to use the equipment in the right way. “

In November, as well as receiving a Special Recognition award, the team at Barking Pre-school were joined on stage by Annabel and her parents, when they received the Overall Star of the Year, at the Stars of Suffolk Awards which honours and recognises community heroes.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Long Melford to get its farmers’ market back in 2019

10:01 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events (left) is launching a new farmers' market in Long Melford Picture: Archant

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events brings back Long Melford Farmers’ Market in 2019.

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

08:18 Adam Howlett
Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police have been called to three overnight ram raids at shops in Ipswich, Combs Ford and Brantham.

MPs warn against government stepping in over mental health services

11:40 Richard Porritt
Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has promised action over the failing NSFT Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

MPs have urged caution amid calls for the government to seize control of the region’s failing mental health trust.

Second man charged with robbery of 81-year-old man

11:25 Adam Howlett
A second man has been charged by police after a 81-year-old man was robbed in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A second man has been charged in connection with a robbery where suspects barged into an elderly man’s home, threatened him with a knife and forced him to withdraw money from a cashpoint.

Gallery Can you see yourself in the Yates gallery?

09:53 Megan Aldous
Saturday December 8th 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was packed at the weekend with many dancing, drinking and having a laugh. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures?

Police called to reports of ‘ugly’ fight outside Ipswich pub

09:13 Tom Potter
The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police were called to reports of a fight outside an Ipswich pub in what one witness described as “chaotic” scenes.

Shopkeeper witnessed row between rival groups before Ipswich teenager was killed, court hears

08:13 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A shop assistant who witnessed a row between members of two rival groups in an Ipswich town centre store a few hours before 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed to death has described her shock at the incident.

New report shows tourism is thriving in the East of England, but highlights the plight of listed buildings when the retailers leave town

53 minutes ago Jessica Hill
St Nicholas Street, Diss. Picture: Edward James

The latest research by Historic England shows that tourism is booming in the East of England, with the number of day visits almost doubling from 10m in 2012 to 18m in 2016.

What happens next on Brexit? MPs from East Anglia consider options

11:33 Paul Geater
South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge Picture: GREGG BROWN

MPs from across the region are still trying to work out what will happen next on Brexit as Prime Minister Theresa May started at whistle-stop tour of European capitals after pulling Tuesday’s vote in the House of Commons.

Poll Vote for your favourite iwitness picture here

11:30 Megan Aldous
Beccles in the mist Picture: JANE GEORGE

Talented readers have sent in pictures they have taken all over Suffolk including Beccles in the mist, Christmas lights on the Ipswich Waterfront and wildlife in Westleton.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police stress safety after Ipswich sees five burglaries in four weeks

Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether these burglaries are connected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to reports of ‘ugly’ fight outside Ipswich pub

The Rep pub in Tower Street Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Shopkeeper witnessed row between rival groups before Ipswich teenager was killed, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Gallery Memories of Tower Ramparts shopping centre opening in 1986

Tower Ramparts Shopping Centre opening in 1986

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24