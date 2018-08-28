Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Greene King had a merry Christmas

PUBLISHED: 08:43 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 08 January 2019

Old Speckled Hen low alcohol beer which has just been launched by Greene King Picture: TOM OFFORD

Old Speckled Hen low alcohol beer which has just been launched by Greene King Picture: TOM OFFORD

Tom Offord/Greene King

Pub group Greene King has said it saw “strong” festive trading, with like-for-like sales in its managed pubs jumping 10.9% in the final two weeks to January 6.

The chain, which is based in Bury St Edmunds, notched up record Christmas Day sales of £7.7 million and said it saw all sales categories achieve like-for-like sales growth over the key six-week period.

Greene King said for the 36 weeks of its financial year so far, comparable sales for its pubs rose 3.2%.

But its franchise-run pub partners saw like-for-like net profits fall around 1%, while total beer sales by volume in brewing and brands were up 1.8% and own-brewed sales volumes were down 2.3%.

Greene King said: “While the ongoing uncertainty around Brexit may still have an impact on consumer confidence and spending during the year, we remain confident of our outlook for the financial year.

“We remain focused on our strategic priorities of driving profitable sales growth, developing a more streamlined and efficient organisation, and further strengthening and improving the flexibility of our capital structure to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

The incident happened on the A14 at Copdock (stock image) Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Updated Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

The incident happened on the B1083 near Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teen among four arrested after Ipswich drug raid

Police raided the property on Belstead Road in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Victory for Ipswich woman after £100 fine for 12 minutes in car park

A £100 parking fine was issued after one customer spent just 12 looking for a space - only to move onto another car park instead Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Former taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting schoolboy

Peter Moxon is on trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s a waiting game now’ – Pub braces for flooding as high tides set to hit Suffolk coast

The Harbour Inn was most recently flooded in 2017 Picture: JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Interview: Venetia Williams On her Herefordshire Life

#includeImage($article, 225)

Herefordshire Society: Hereford Gilbert and Sullivan Operatic Society production

#includeImage($article, 225)

Herefordshire People: Author Phil Rickman

9 celebrities you probably didn’t realise from Herefordshire and the Wye Valley

#includeImage($article, 225)

Presteigne, Herefordshire: Not like anywhere else

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

The incident happened on the A14 at Copdock (stock image) Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Two-car crash shortly after swan is seen in central reservation of A12

A swan was reported in the central reservation on the A12 Picture: PETER BASH

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Collin Quaner and Anthony Pilkington. Picture: PA

‘I had to choose between buying my daughter a Christmas present or paying my rent’

Philips Avent in Glemsford.

Victory for Ipswich woman after £100 fine for 12 minutes in car park

A £100 parking fine was issued after one customer spent just 12 looking for a space - only to move onto another car park instead Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists