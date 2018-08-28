Partly Cloudy

What can recognise in Seventies Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:30 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 31 January 2019

An aerial photo from 1974 of Ipswich docks before the area was re-developed as the Waterfront Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Do you remember Ipswich in 1974? See these amazing aerial photos of the county town.

Ipswich has changed tremendously since the 1970s.

See how much the town centre has developed by looking at these amazing aerial shots.

Back in 1974 Ipswich Town was managed by Bobby Robson, the managerial legend whose career took him to England and the World Cup, and wining trophies across Europe.

The town squad include the likes of Mick Mills and Colin Viljoen, Ian Collard and Bryan Hamilton, with years of success and trophies ahead of them.

The Portman Road ground was little developed in 1974 and new stands would be built to accommodate the fans as success grew.

And, you can see, close to Princes Street, the world famous Willis building under construction.

The award-winning building, by Sir Norman Foster for what was then Willis Faber and Dumas, has proved to be an important part of the town’s commerce, providing hundreds of jobs, since 1975.

And the Wet Dock area was very much a working port and industrial area then.

Today of course, there are hundreds of apartments and homes, restaurants and bars, offices and employment and the University of Suffolk at the Waterfront.

There are millions of pounds worth of yachts and leisure craft in the marina areas.

It is a vibrant area, where development and building is still taking place.

See how the town has developed in these amazing aerial images.

