Course tutor Nancy Sloane-Capasso, standing, with learners at Gainsborough Sports Centre, left to right: Jo Redwood, Angela West and Curtes Quarton Picture: REALISE FUTURES Archant

Realise Futures is working within the Ipswich community to provide learning opportunities to improve job skills.

Imani Sorhaindo, Realise Futures Skills for Work Manager

The adult learning provider is running more courses in the Racecourse/Nansen Road area to help boost people’s employability skills and confidence.

Realise Futures initially staff ran introductory floristry and family learning workshops at the Nansen Road Community House, set up for the residents to answer calls for action to support the community following the death of teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

Following their success, the social enterprise is running a counselling skills course at the Gainsborough Sports Centre, in Braziers Wood Road, in December with tutor Nancy Sloane-Capasso, and a hospitality and catering course at the Murrayside Community Centre in Nacton Road.

From January, there will be further courses in counselling together with cookery skills, developing enterprise for self-employment, life skills and floristry.

Realise Futures Learning and Development Skills for Work manager Imani Sorhaindo said: “Work to address unemployment in the area continues, and we are finding partnerships with local organisations and groups to continue to make a difference in peoples’ lives.

“We have always had a presence in this area and, over the years, have supported many learners with courses in maths and English, computer technology, skills for work, health and wellbeing, and family learning. My colleagues and I ran family learning and floristry workshops throughout the summer to engage new learners, raise awareness and to signpost to existing courses.”

Realise Futures is a leading provider of Ofsted-graded Good adult community learning courses at six learning centres in Suffolk, delivering to those aged 19+ who are most socially, educationally and economically disadvantaged.

It also delivers the Building Better Opportunities service in Suffolk and Essex, with its partners Green Light Trust and Phoenix Rising, to help support those people most disengaged to move closer in to training or employment.

For more information about the courses contact 0300 456 2050 or visit www.rflearn.co.uk